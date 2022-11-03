It’s hard to care for your skin when you have a hectic schedule daily. Most of the time, we juggle the time to take care of our skin. And the rest goes into finding the right product for our skin. Also, don’t you feel it’s sad that we do all this skincare, but our skin doesn’t care at all? If you don’t have hours to spend on your skincare, read on because we have picked some facial kits that will save you time and money! These facial kits will nourish your skin with minimal products and also go lighter on budget.

Before you grab these facial kits, make sure you read all the instructions thoroughly. If you’re buying a brand for the first time, do a patch test before. Now you’re good to grab one of these facial kits on Amazon to get some impressive results.

1. The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Face Care Regime Kit for Glowing Skin: ₹1,317

The Moms Co is made of amazing natural ingredients that will nourish your skin. This three-step skincare from Moms Co comes with a face wash, face cream, face serum, and under-eye cream. Each product here benefits your skin differently and aims to keep your face soft, glowing, and hydrated. All these products claim to be enriched with Vitamins C, B3 & B5. Apart from this, this kit is suitable for all skin types and won’t cause any irritation on your skin.

2. R&G Skin Brightening Facial Kit For Women: ₹999

R&G facial kit is formulated with natural ingredients that will give you bright and radiant skin. You have a four-step regime for this facial kit- cleansing milk, face scrub, facial massaging cream, and face pack. This kit focuses on making your skin feel nourished & rejuvenated. Apart from this, this facial removes surface impurities and dead skin cells and also hydrates your skin deeply. If you’re looking for a product to brighter, tighter & smoothen your skin, grab this kit now.

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit with Turmeric & Saffron for Glowing Skin: ₹399

Right since we grew up, our mothers always emphasized the importance of Haldi/turmeric to get glowing skin. This Mamaearth facial kit is something our moms would also approve of. It is a six steps ubtan facial kit that restores your skin’s glow with the natural care of turmeric & saffron. You can use this if you’re a fan of using natural products on your skin. That said, it is dermatologically tested & is suitable for all skin types.

4. VLCC Natural Sciences Gold Facial Kit: ₹240

We have known VLCC for a long time now, and they’re famous for making products from natural ingredients. This facial kit is for a luminous and radiant complexion. It focuses on cleansing and moisturizing your skin to the core. The key ingredients in this product are turmeric, aloe vera, rose petal extracts, and 24K gold bhasma. This product is super affordable and is suitable for all skin types.

5. Biotique Gold Radiant Youth Skin Facial Kit: ₹200

The Biotique facial kit is a complete six-step facial system. It stands out as Biotique is based on 5000-year-old ayurvedic recipes understood to integrate and celebrate body, mind, and spirit. This Biotique facial kit contains gold scrub, gold serum, gold gel, gold cream, gold peel of mask, and swiss magic dark spot corrector. Apart from this, it is dermatologist tested for safety, with no animal testing done.

6. Lotus Radiant Gold Facial Kit For Instant Glow: ₹875

Lotus is a renowned brand in the market, and this gold facial kit works wonders to give a glow to your skin. A four-step facial regime that soothes- cleanses-exfoliates, and replenishes your skin to the core. This Lotus facial is suitable for all skin types and is ideal if you want to revitalise your skin. What are you waiting for? Grab this facial now.

7. Pilgrim 24K Gold Facial Kit: ₹833

This Pilgrim 24K Gold Facial Kit is ideal for dry skin type. It is enriched with crushed gold flakes and gives you an impressive radiance. It provides a smoother texture, and enhances firmness & elasticity, and also fights signs of ageing.

Even in our hectic schedule, it’s best to remove some time for your skin and offer the nourishment it deserves. We hope these facial kits make your skin healthy and glowing.