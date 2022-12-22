We like Bollywood movies for their stories, actors, directors and a number of elements. But, we constantly pick fashion statements or outfits, some of which stay trendy for years. And we’ve all got our favourite looks from movies that we love, and they remain imprinted in our minds. Needless to say, we’re all guilty of trying to re-create them.

Some Redditors shared iconic fashion moments from their favourite Bollywood films.

"Deepika Padukone's YJHD blue saree, Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl golden saree and Katrina Kaif's Teri Ore black saree."

– justanotherbobagirl

2. “Mine is Sushmita Sen’s red saree from Main Hoon Na.“

– purrf8

Source: YouTube

3. “SRK’s black sherwani from Banno ki saheli.“

– justanotherbobagirl

4. “Deepika Padukone in that pink dress in Om Shanti Om introduction scene. During the song, Aankhon mein teri.”

– WinterAnteater2211

5. “Amitabh Bachchan in Don – all the outfits. All of them. The bell bottom pants, the gamcha, the SWAGGER!”

– ukrainianironbelly92

6. "Alia's sarees in 2 states. I can't choose one but my top two would be – Iski Uski's yellow saree, and the white and pink one in Chennai."

– wheresthemoneykaren6

7. “SRK in flannel and jeans in Swades. Such an iconic movie. The way he occupied the character’s skin and shed the SRK charm – that sometimes makes the actor stand out above the character. Incredible.”

– ukrainianironbelly92

Source: IMDb

8. “Deepika’s wardrobe in Tamasha. All the outfits from the Corsica trip and her winter Delhi wardrobe were an everyday look, but fashion forward.”

– Artistic-Crab1721

9. “Poo’s diagonal hem tops.”

– camocamo911

10. “Madhuri’s Didi Tera Devar Deewana purple saree was the first image that popped up in my head when I thought of an iconic Bollywood look. If a crystal clear image of Madhuri doesn’t pop in your head while reading this, are you even a Bollywood fan?”

– Pro_Procrastinator_4