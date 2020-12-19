We're finally at the end of the year, which means roundups of all manner and variety. This one happens to be about the highest rated movies of 2020, according to IMDB. Despite delays in shooting and several cancellations due to covid, we still saw many quality movies release this year. Here are the ones that got the blood of the critics at IMDB pumping.

1. Sound of Metal - 7.8

Riz Ahmed delivers a stellar performance that seems to have become his signature over years. A metal drummer through and through, he must find a way to cope when his hearing suddenly starts failing him.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 7.8

The true story of 7 people who went to trial in 1969 on charges of conspiracy and the like following counterculture anti-war protests in Chicago. The films stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne. and Joseph Gordon Levitt, among others.

3. Ludo - 7.6

This film was a surprise standout in 2020. It's an anthology dark comedy about 4 different stories that overlap to form a symphony of foibles, Ludo stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, and a host of other stars.

4. Tenet - 7.6

Christopher Nolan's latest might have been divisive for a large section of the audience, but there's no denying it's a fun ride. There's no point trying to explain the story here, just watch it for some solid action and sky-high production value.

5. Lootcase - 7.6

This comedy thriller by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan was yet another surprise high scorer in the films of 2020. The story follows a middle-class man who finds a case full of money, but ends in a world of trouble because of it.

6. Wonder Woman 1984 - 7.5

The new Wonder Woman has been getting some rave reviews, and its also timely cashed in on a retro revivalist movement that seems to be taking over the world right now. The sequel also adds Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal to the cast.

7. Onward - 7.4

This charming Pixar animated film has it all - funnies, feels, and fantasy in droves. Featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as brothers on an epic quest, this is a movie you can watch over and over again.

8. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - 7.3

Apart from being a superlative film drenched in music and intensity, this film also happens to be Chadwick Boseman's last performance before his tragic passing. The story takes place in 1927, when the fiery blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago and tensions fly high.

9. A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood - 7.3

This biographical drama is based on the life of TV legend and all-round nice-guy Fred Rogers. It's inspired by an article published in 1998 in Esquire, and stars Tom Hanks in the lead role.

10. Mank - 7.2

Gary Oldman puts on yet another blistering performance in this film about the hard-drinking screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish Citizen Kane. Along the way, the movie takes a searing look into Hollywood in the 1930s.

11. The Invisible Man - 7.1

Loosely based on the iconic book by H.G. Wells, this movie stars Elisabeth Moss, who was highly praised for her performance. The story follows a mad scientist who stages his own suicide, then turns himself invisible and starts stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Not bad for such a bad year!