Can I ask you a question? Which is the best Hindi song ever? In a moment, you might come up with, say, songs from Rockstar or Aashiqui 2 album; but think about it. Remember Kehna Hi Kya or Chhalka Re? The songs you grew up vibing to? If you really think about it, this is tougher than JEE (okay, sorry for exaggerating). But that’s the premise of the ongoing tournament on Twitter called ‘#ARRHindiBracket‘.

With one host @MrNarci and two co-moderators @peeekaaaaa & @PermanentManx, ‘#ARRHindiBracket’ is an online bracket tournament between the best Hindi songs.

The tournament consists of multiple rounds scattered across different quarters, which will narrow down to ‘The Best Hindi Song’ basis popular opinion via Twitter polls. Take a look.

Welcome to the Round of 32 of the #ARRHindiBracket. We have 8 pairs running today. pic.twitter.com/IHD65sAsBo — #arrhindibracket is live. see pinned tweet (@MrNarci) March 31, 2023

Apparently, the tournament is among 128 shortlisted songs. To understand how this works, take a look at the layout below.

ADVERTISEMENT these are the four quarters. what do you think makes it to the final? pic.twitter.com/L4GPsUnqoH — #arrhindibracket is live. see pinned tweet (@MrNarci) March 27, 2023

The voting is done between pairs. For example, today, they have a total of 16 songs divided into 8 Twitter polls. And you might find music from two different genres paired up against each other. So, you have to take some difficult calls.

Like, choosing the better song between Chal Chaiya Chaiya and Yeh Haseen Waadiyan or Yun Hi Chala Chal and Nahin Samne?

People are already struggling to make a choice. However, what’s beautiful is that you get to recall and re-live golden songs every step of the way. It’s a deep dive into time. Since they ONLY have iconic songs on the list, deciding which is the best is not exactly like going through a restaurant menu.

People are so invested in it that they are making memes, predicting the result, and even thanking this tournament for being the best thing on Twitter right now. Check it out.

Idk about you but ARR Hindi Bracket has given my mind a break from existential crises and reminded me of my y00th and the good times and it's lovely to see everyone collectively lose their shit over great music and I'm grateful for this sweet respite in the midst of dumpster fire — consultant nitpicker (@HerFunkness) March 30, 2023

The #ARRHindiBracket is at the stage where all the tracks are more or less A-Tier, so I'm voting based on increasingly frivolous & pet peevy points.



Like how annoying Anil Kapoor's overacting in 'Ramta Jogi' is, or how 'Jiya Jale' has been ruined by the Tandoori Bandar tweet. — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 31, 2023

Fuck you for comparing this. None of them deserve to lose. https://t.co/GPCVREDzlW — 🙎 (@_goodonestaken) March 31, 2023

These are my votes. PLEASE FOLLOW SUIT.



Chaiyya Chaiyya

Jiya Jale

O Humdum Suniyo Re

Kabhi kabhi Aditi

Nahin Saamne

Ae Ajnabi

Rehna Tu

Hamma Hamma https://t.co/Kaba6IFycE pic.twitter.com/Rifo7IuIy2 — kashaf murtaza-ish (@AryaSpeak_s) March 31, 2023

So the consensus seems to be that Chaiyya Chaiyya will be the winner, what are your picks for the runner up? Make your predictions now #arrhindibracket — Ides of April (@idesofavril) March 31, 2023

We all have reached the point of

“Kya karein kya na karein, ye kaisi mushkil hay!

Koi to bata de iska hal o mere bhai!” https://t.co/UYNFk6MiBW — Bhaskaran Mahesh (@bhaskaran_) March 31, 2023

I love this poll man – it brings back so many good songs. Very very tight this one https://t.co/T5KCAnqrbG — lunch supremacy (@surajiyer15) March 31, 2023

The #ARRHindiBracket has gotten so much bigger from just a few days ago.

Barely 4 hours in and the polls already have like 2k+ votes each, way more than the total votes polls had even a couple days ago. — holyforkingshirtballs 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) March 31, 2023

If you want to understand how the songs got shortlisted and paired, you can read the thread here.

And if you wanna cast votes (which you MUST) and become a part of this exciting tournament, head on to the polls here.