There’s no doubt that the film industry churned out some brilliant movies this year. Before this year comes to an end, here are some spine-chilling horror movies from 2021 that you should binge-watch right away!

1. The Black Phone

This supernatural horror movie is an adaptation of Joe Hil’s short story under the same title from 2004. The movie revolves around an abducted child who communicates with his kidnapper’s previous victims. Directed by Scott Derrickson, the movie stars Mason Thames and Ethan Hawke.

2. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

This supernatural horror movie serves as a threequel to The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016). Just like the other instalments, this movie also revolves around two paranormal investigators who investigate a murder that may be linked to demonic possession. Directed by Michael Chaves, the movie features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles.

3. Last Night In Soho

This psychological horror movie is set in two different eras, the 1960s and the modern-day. The plotline of this movie focuses on a fashion student who can see ghosts when she is transported back in time. Directed by Edgar Wright, the movie features Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg.

4. Wrong Turn

This horror movie, which is a reboot of the Wrong Turn film series, centres on a group of young hikers who meet a community of people who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years. Directed by Mike P. Nelson, the movie stars Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Bill Sage, and Matthew Modine.

5. Pretty Boy

This horror movie revolves around a masked killer who takes a blind woman from her home and crashes a party, where the bloodbath continues. Directed by Marcel Walz, the movie features Sarah French, Jed Rowen and Devanny Pinn in prominent roles.

6. Antlers

Adapted from Antosca's The Quiet Boy, this supernatural horror movie revolves around a school teacher and her student, who is hiding a dangerous entity in his home. Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane and Amy Madigan.

7. The Grandmother

This horror movie focuses on a young model who leaves her job and travels to a different country for taking care of her ill grandmother. However, staying with her relatives turns into a nightmare soon after. Directed by Paco Plaza, the movie features Almudena Amor and Vera Valdez.

8. The Last Thing Mary Saw

This period horror movie centres on a young woman who is under investigation following the mysterious demise of her grandmother. Her recollection of events introduces some dark forces behind the death. Directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, the movie stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Rory Culkin and Stefanie Scott.

9. Malignant

This horror movie follows a woman who gets visions of people being killed, only to realize that the dangerous events are happening in actual life. Directed by James Wan, the movie features Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie.

10. You Are Not My Mother

This psychological horror focuses on a young woman whose mother goes missing, only to return back with a completely changed personality. Directed by Kate Dolan, the movie stars Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken and Ingrid Craigie in lead roles.

11. Eight For Silver

Set in the 19th century, this gothic horror movie revolves around a pathologist who comes to a mysterious town with supernatural powers to investigate the threat and eliminate some of his own demons as well. Directed by Sean Ellis, this movie features Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie, Roxane Duran and Áine Rose Daly in lead roles.

Don’t forget to keep your lights switched on after you watch these!