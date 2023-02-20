It’s definitely not easy being an actor. The job might seem glamorous and a lot of fun, at times, but there’s a lot more effort and work that goes into it. For one, there are no fixed hours. Movies also require actors to constantly get into characters that are challenging. They have to change their personalities, every now and then – among other things.

There are also times when this requires literal transformation, with makeup, prosthetic and whatnot. A Twitter user shared a list of Indian movie transformations that were amazingly done. He listed characters from Dasavathaaram, like Nambi, Shingen, Balram, Bush, and others. And the intriguing part is that Kamal Haasan portrayed all these ten characters, which are poles apart.

What are some of the craziest Indian movie transformations you’ve seen for roles?



I’ll start.. pic.twitter.com/ofpqbdc9FX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 17, 2023

The fact that one actor, played all these characters in a film, which also required extremely different looks, deserves all the appreciation. Twitter has more such instances, and everyone’s sharing them.

This are not about transformation it’s about depth of characters and how it shows pic.twitter.com/iDHX0IE1PI — SA.siyaD . سياد اس ي (@shiyadsampaje) February 17, 2023

When SRK played double role in Fan 2016 movie. He turned himself into a 20 yrs old boy. It took 6 hours to accomplish it with the help of lots of prosthetics. SRK patience, commitment, hardwork deserves more appreciation. #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #Jawan pic.twitter.com/R1zvMvQnJK — Gemmi (@Gemmi68455331) February 19, 2023

In a single calander year! 2009 💎 pic.twitter.com/Ro10kOwsCt — Nasih  (@NasihNazy) February 18, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan for Paa. — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) February 17, 2023

These transformations left too many us surprised, and the credit also goes to the people involved in making that happen.