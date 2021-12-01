Are you looking for some amazing kids' movies to watch on Netflix? Well, we just made things easier for you and listed down some of the best kids' movies to watch.

No doubt, keeping your kids occupied while you are working is a task. But don't worry, all you need to do is keep our list ready and let your kids have some fun.

1. The Croods

It is the story of a caveman family who loses their house in a natural disaster. The journey of the Crood family to find a new house makes the movie appealing. The family only comes out in daylight for food and quickly goes back inside when dark. You will love every character in the movie. What makes the movie great is how they bond together in between to find the new house.

2. The Willoughbys (2020)

The four Willoughby children go on an adventure to find new parents, as they feel abandoned by their own. The movie lets you find out the true meaning of family. It is an adaptation of the bestselling book by Lois Lowry. Their plan of independence doesn't go as imagined & that's what the films store for the audience to explore.

3. Stuart Little

This one never gets old. The Little family adopts a small mouse Stuart, on their way to find a brother for George (their son). Everyone loves Stuart as he is a human-civilized mouse, except Snowbell, the Little family cat, who wants to kill him along with her friends. With its twist and turns, you will find what's stored for Stuart ahead.

4. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Mary Poppins has been a huge part of our childhood. After almost a decade Marry Poppins finally returns to our life & to save Mr. Banks siblings. This one is as original as the new one. It succeeds in telling a new story with equally important lessons about family, love, and hope. I hope you are ready for some magical adventures.

5. Jumanji

The story is about an enchanted board game played by two young siblings, Judy (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter (Bradley Pierce), who unearth a mystical jungle-themed board game. Now, this brings all the wildlife of the jungle to the real world.

It only gets more adventurous ahead as the kids also release a man stuck in the game for 26 years. The sequels Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, also worked really well.

6. Spy Kids

We all wanted to be spies after watching Spy kids. The movie is about kids who are spies saving the world from villains. The movie will enthrall you with its cool gadgets and spy wears. Robert Rodriguez created this imaginative adventure and it is a must-watch. The movie led to three sequels and even an animated reboot series in 2018.

7. Enola Holmes

The mystery of what to watch just got solved here. Enola Holmes is on her way to find her missing mother Helena Bonham Carter. The plot only gets challenging as you further see Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft getting involved.

You keep guessing how Enola outwits her brother to find her mother but ends up discovering a dangerous conspiracy. The movie is a true gem to watch.

8. A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

The story is based on a book series by Joe Ballarini. It is a supernatural adventure that involves a babysitter saving a child abducted by the monster, Boogeyman on Halloween.

9. Feel the Beat

A girl named April fails the biggest audition on Broadway and returns to her hometown. She later trains a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition. The movie is all about kindness and dance, so if you love dance movies, go for it.

10. We can be heroes

If you liked Spy Kids you will surely love this one too. The story revolves around alien invaders who capture the superheroes of earth. The kids who are saved at government quarters decide to save their parents. It is a sci-fi adventure where kids team up to save the earth and their parents.

11. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

No, this is not a remake of Disney Jungle Book. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is a live-action/CGI hybrid movie based on the work of Rudyard Kipling. We have Benedict Cumberbatch as villainous tiger Shere Khan which becomes my sole reason to watch the movie.

Apart from that, the movie is more intense and dark. It has plenty of adventures with an animal which makes it more enthralling.

12. Ralph Breaks the Internet

After six years of Wreck-It Ralph, we now have the warm-hearted sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. The story of Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade & that's how they venture into a whole new gaming adventure. The movie has all the Disney princesses, which doubles the fun.

13. Night books

Looking for something spooky to watch? Look no further than Night books. A boy named Alex, who is obsessed with scary stories gets trapped by a witch. It is filled with magical dangers, as you see what happens to Alex in the end.

14. Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

Now this one will keep your child captivated. This is the story of barrel racer Amberley Snyder, who gets back on the horse and competes again. The best part of the movie is to see her fight for the sport she loves.

15. Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

The movie that needs no description only gets better. This animated movie balances comedy and action so well. With groundbreaking visuals and limitless possibilities ( where more than one can wear a mask now), the movie is indeed one of its kind.

16. Labyrinth

The story of Sarah, who is forced by her father & stepmother to take care of her baby brother Toby. Annoyed Sarah wishes for something she will regret throughout the film. She wishes that her stepbrother be taken by the Goblin King Jareth is now true, Sarah is only given thirteen hours to solve a labyrinth and save her baby brother.

17. Hugo

Based on the book The Invention of Hugo Cabret, the film Hugo is a story of an orphan boy. He lives on the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris. Hugo gets wrapped in a discovery that also involves his late father. The movie visually is just beautiful, each theme and frame is perfect.

18. Over the Moon

Over the Moon is a beautiful film. It is an emotional journey that is very well expressed. A story of a young girl Fei Fei, who has many beautiful memories of her mother. She builds a rocket ship in search of a mythical moon goddess.

19. The Angry Birds Movie 2

If you loved the game, you will like this movie as well. The return of The Angry Birds Movie 2 is as silly and funny as the first one. After saving Bird Island from an all-out green-pig invasion in Angry Birds 1, this time they take the feud to the next level.

20. The Neverending Story

This 1984 movie is ahead of its time. The story of Bastian, a young boy who lives a dreary life being tormented by school bullies. One day, he dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book which he borrows from a book store. You will gawk at the special effects of the film.

21. The Princess Switch

The new year is around the corner and this movie just adds to your holiday vibes. As the name suggests, The Princess Switch is exactly what happens. A duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who is her doppelganger. It gives you a perfect Christmas feel.

22. Zookeeper

Comedian Kevin James and animals that talk? You know you have signed up for some great laughter. The story of a Zookeeper, Griffin Keyes, who is about to resign from his job, but the animals don't want to part ways with him. They tell him a secret and it only gets better next!

23. Mirror Mirror

The story of Snow White now in a fantastical movie form is something you have never seen before. The role of an evil mother is played by Julia Roberts. The exiled princess along with her seven resourceful rebels wins back her birthright.

24. Angela's Christmas

This sweet story by Irish author Frank McCourt talks about family bonding and how we should take care of them. Set in Ireland in the 1910s, Angela's Christmas is a light-hearted and poignant movie. It is a perfect choice for the Christmas season.

25. Cinderella (2021)

How can I even end the list without this one? Cinderella by Kay Cannon is one of its kind, you can call it the musical version of Cinderella. The movie is a bold take on the classic fairy tale, not to mention Camila Cabello, as Cinderella is the best part of the movie.

We hope you enjoy watching them!