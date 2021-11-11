There are movies that either have an amazing background score or an excellent starcast, and then there’s Rockstar. From soul-pleasing music and a brilliant storyline to stunning locales, this movie is a complete package. We can’t believe that it has already been ten long years!

From Prague’s beautiful city centre to Kashmir’s soul-soothing Dal Lake, this movie is packed with gorgeous locations that instantly made a home in our hearts. Here are some of the locations from the movie that every fan should visit once in their life.

1. Delhi, India

Remember the scene in the movie where the duo chugged desi daaru? That iconic scene was shot at Hauz Khas Fort. From splendid lakes to delicate ruins, the song Tum Ho was also shot in this location. Another notable location was Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Janardhan, the male protagonist, goes and croons Kun Faya Kun after his father kicks him out of their house. A few of the many other locations in the movie were Kotla Mubarakpur, Connaught Place, Shri Ram College of Commerce, St. Stephen's College and Hindu College, which was director Imtiaz Ali's alma mater.

2. Mumbai, India

Remember the song Sadda Haq from the movie? Well, some of the scenes of the song were shot at Gloria Church. The crew also shot some scenes at the city’s biggest red light area in Grant Road. Apart from these places, some of the scenes of the movie were also filmed at Mehboob Studios.

3. Jammu & Kashmir, India

Given the fact that Heer, the female protagonist, was from Kashmir, there was a large part of the movie that was set in the beautiful region. She even donned traditional attires for her wedding in the movie. From snow-capped mountains to lush green meadows, the songs Katiya Karun and Phir Se Ud Chala was shot in midst of some panoramic views of this region. The shooting took place at Betaab Valley, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pahalgam and Srinagar.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

This movie re-introduced the country with a fresh perspective. With over 31 shooting days in the country, the makers spent more than a fifth of their budget, making it one of the largest Indian productions to shoot in the Czech Republic. The major locations where the movie was shot include Vrtba Gardens, Wenceslas Square, Sychrov Castle, Karlstejn Castle and Charles Bridge. The songs Hawa Hawa and Aur Ho from the movie were shot in these stunning locations.

5. Veneto, Italy

Remember Jordan's show at the beginning of the movie? The iconic song Nadaan Parindey was shot at the Verona Arena, the Roman Amphitheater from 1st century AD.

We are forever indebted to this movie. No matter how much time passes by, this movie will stay with me till my last breath. I can’t wait to pack my bags, book a flight and relive the moments from the movie again at these oh-so-beautiful locations!

Note: All the screenshots are taken from Zee5.