2021 has been a great year for Malayalam cinema. From OTT to theatrical releases, we saw movies that have undoubtedly become our favourites. Here are the best Malayalam movies of 2021 that we're still thinking about, a lot.

1. Nayattu

A political thriller starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, Nayattu tells the story of 3 cops who have been framed for murder. This film was shortlisted for India's selection for the Best International film at the 94th Academy Awards.

2. Joji

Inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth, this Fahadh Faasil starrer on Amazon Prime Video, is a film that'll leave you with goosebumps.

3. Drishyam 2

This Amazon Prime Video release was a successful second instalment of a brilliant first film. Starring Mohanlal, Meena Ansiba, Hassan and Esther Anil, this film follows the family as they find themselves in legal trouble, once again.

4. Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

This comedy drama revolves around a couple's engagement party which doesn't quite turn out the way it is supposed to. The film received the award for Best Story in 51st Kerala State Film Awards and premiered on SonyLIV.

5. Kurup

Starring Dulquer Salman in the titular role along with Indrajith Sukumaran and Sobhita Dhulipala, this film follows the story of a wanted fugitive and was the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2021. Kurup is also the first Indian film to have non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles.

6. Malik

Another Fahadh Faasil film we can't get out of our mind, this political thriller that released on Amazon Prime Video told the story of a man who achieves cult-like status in his village.

7. The Great Indian Kitchen

This critically acclaimed movie that won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film for Best Screenplay and Best Sound Designer, tells the journey of a newly wed wife who can't come to terms with being a submissive partner to her husband.

8. Kaanekkaane

This thriller drama revolves around a father who visits his son-in-law only to find something that changes their lives forever. The movie premiered on SonyLIV and was the first ever Malayalam film to do so.

9. #Home

This Amazon Prime Video comedy drama revolves around a middle-class family and their lives in a world full of technology.

10. Operation Java

Starring Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu, Irshad, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamitha Baiju and Vinayakan in lead roles, this film is based on the real life cases undertaken by a cyber cell police station with the help of two engineering graduates in Cochin.

11. The Priest

A supernatural horror mystery starring Mammootty, Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal is the second highest grossing Malayalam film of 2021 so you know you can't miss it.

How many of these have you watched?