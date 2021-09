The #MetGala returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Of course, a Met gala wouldn't be complete without people on the Internet commenting on the night's more bizarre attire. We've compiled a list so you can catch up with some of the best memes and tweets from this year's gala.

Anna Wintour is this year's floral couch meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p2fQtfQMNh — Miguel 🐨 (@FormulaMiguel) September 13, 2021

Alexa, play Maps by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs https://t.co/dennOn0kD3 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021

Everyone is saying Lil Nas X’s Met Gala outfit looks like C-3PO, but honestly I’m getting Goldar from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers vibes pic.twitter.com/5mkUj5fdej — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 13, 2021

I love all animals but this “horse girl” look from Kim Petras is gonna be a no from me. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3iEFVJdBbF — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 13, 2021

Me trying to hide my severe depression when I leave the house #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tNEpGU6V8z — imaginebeingnamedtori (@juuljuulsiwa) September 14, 2021

Lil Nas X does a Gaga and strips down to reveal three outfits at the #MetGala. Maybe that's now an American thing. pic.twitter.com/28ED45MCiO — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X and Keke Palmer are dressed like a crime fighting superhero duo and I would pay good money for that movie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yNkylUmut8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2021

incomparable iman, unsure of the reference right now but definitely giving me this beautiful art deco showgirl vibe https://t.co/mQu5JKWShh pic.twitter.com/haEPpMx7Zc — matt dillons biggest fan (@25lambs) September 13, 2021

JLo at the Met Gala 2021 that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/qW8P82yzPB — The JLo Room (@JloRoom) September 13, 2021

kit harington and his wife rose leslie, our eternals jon snow and ygrette at the met gala! pic.twitter.com/i4ohlVgWhz — best of game of thrones (@bestthrone) September 14, 2021

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

Me when I refuse to be perceived https://t.co/7Ps9Nlgysi — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) September 13, 2021

Rihanna babe I beg you have a dramatic reveal under that massive coat and hat of yours 😩 #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/bMELz1XCfE — Holli 🍉 (@Holliaietan) September 14, 2021

i don’t know why people don’t like it the beanie and the oversized puffer jacket are very american looks https://t.co/58P7TmVb9a — brianna (@bribrisimps) September 14, 2021

He is the light of the show #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KKpUKEETiF — M (@lorxnem) September 13, 2021

ok but why does asap rocky look like captain crunch 😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sRHLHYag6w — welcome to clown town (@dykedotorg) September 14, 2021

you haven't unlocked these characters yet. buy the premium version #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XRVDedOblQ — allie 🎃 (@auroraborialez) September 14, 2021

Kim in bed right now watching her body double walk the #MetGala like pic.twitter.com/GmK1YhEyaf — Bob (@tweetsbybob_) September 14, 2021

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE THINKING THIS. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/b2uyd4Qyxs — aloe vera ✡︎ (@aloethereluv) September 13, 2021

Me walking out of my depression cave to make a hot choccy #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MvkITaSIBt — JENNAY (@PandaWalksAlot) September 14, 2021

so we’re doing american horror stories pic.twitter.com/rrF1yv1HWd — ً…and fuck my overthinking (@gotbangtanwhore) September 13, 2021

"Americana to me means a mix of all cultures, and this look incorporates both of my heritages: Haitian and Japanese." - Naomi Osaka

Ella entendió todo #MetGala pic.twitter.com/rmetxUjoR7 — Ty se dice Tai △⃒⃘ (@TyTroncoso) September 13, 2021

Amanda Gorman is poetry in motion right now. How fitting #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mUqFggsxON — Jake Weiss (@jakemweiss) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X said I'm going to serve you not one, not two, but THREE outfit reveals with some cake for dessert #MetGala pic.twitter.com/3Ww3ckbQ0G — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 13, 2021

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021

aoc turned up to the met and said EAT THE RICH 🍽 #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/9iysM5ysby — VALERIJA (@VRavinska) September 13, 2021

megan fox did THAT in a span of 24 hours #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GK7KMqmWu6 — Ryán (@ryanvillaluzzz) September 14, 2021

billie eilish paying tribute to marilyn monroe i love that for her #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WUcCb4wxKj — nini ✧・゚: *✧・゚ (@ninisdilemma) September 13, 2021

This aerial shot of Billie Eilish's #MetGala gown is incredible pic.twitter.com/16jhLhVdWB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2021

Billie Eilish only agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta at the #MetGala if the company promised to terminate all fur sales!! https://t.co/P6GAYyBX17 pic.twitter.com/LhV2hbDl4e — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2021

grimes bringing a sword to the met is such a grimes thing to do #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XgEXgTQxTl — lisa ♏︎ ♎︎ ♍︎ | TAX THE RICH (@soloveysolitude) September 13, 2021

