Bollywood's favourite gossip-peddler Karan Johar spun his way onto our screens as we watched (and blushed while watching) the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan S7 featuring Ananya Pandey and Vijay Devarakonda. Warning: The koffee is piping hot.

From Vijay's sage-esque responses (despite the kinky questions) to Ananya showcasing a whole new side to herself, we have compiled the best moments that brewed in the episode.

1. When the national crush Vijay Devarakonda flattered Ananya Pandey and she was full of mush.

2. When Vijay didn't spill the koffee on his relationship status, despite Karan pestering him to do so.

3. When Vijay gave a cute lil explanation of what his date with Ananya looked like.

4. When Karan revealed something about Ananya that none of us saw coming. Aditya Roy Kapoor, is this for real?

5. When Ananya gave a little insight into what growing up with equally stunning girls looked like. Playing acting games, total adorbs.

6. When Karan slyly broughtt Aaryan Khan into the conversation and well, Ananya admitted to have a crush on him.

7. When Vijay darkened the lines between a character and an actor while talking about his controversial film Arjun Reddy.

8. When the conversation shifted from the streets to the sheets and Ananya uncovered how she once got a hickey on her face. Kden.

9. When the gossip went a mile further Vijay discussed the places he performed the 'deed' at. Loo? Check. Car? Check. Everything else? Check.

10. When Karan and his tricks finally got Vijay indiscreet about his kinks. Is it just me or did someone turn up the temperature?

