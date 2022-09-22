The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey HAD to be a revelation, and we were well aware of that. But it was like watching old friends catch up, and a lot more fun than we expected.

With Gauri’s secrets and Maheep being the ‘wild child’ of the group, beans were spilled. While there were too many good moments, here are the best ones:

1. When Suhana Khan shared Gauri’s tricks to avoid talking to people. Works like a charm.

2. When Maheep talked about her friendship with Gauri, Bhavana and Karan, it felt very real and even somewhat relatable.

3. When Bhavana called Chunky and told him that he finally made it to Koffee With Karan. Nice call back of Ananya’s debut on the show.

4. When we found out that Gauri was the most successful ‘Khan’ in the Mannat household during the pandemic.

5. When SRK made us laugh with his ‘one-liner cameo’ during the show. His wit is never not on-point.

6. When Maheep was crushing over Ranveer Singh. Well, who isn’t?

7. When Bhavana shared the dating advice that she gave her daughters. Must say, it was wise.

8. When Suhana shared how Gauri Khan always spills the beans. Her 9-year-old son agrees.

9. When Bhavana let go of the idea, of a date with Vijay Deverakonda, for Ananya. It seemed weirdly nice.

10. When Bhavana and Karan talked about Gauri Khan travelling in nightie. Her airport looks are goals now.

