Winter is a horrible horrible, despicable time of the year. And screw any of you who say it ain't that cold this year. That said, there's no better feeling than being rolled up inside layers of blankets like a burrito and watching feel-good movies, movies that are the equivalent of a warm hug and a hot cup f coffee on a cold December day.

1. Jerry Maguire

Possibly one of the most popular rom-coms to have ever existed, this Tom Cruise film is all about second chances in life. It's technically a sports movie but at no point is this about adrenaline junkies or their pride. It's warm and sweet and exactly the kind of film you want to be watching cuddled up inside a blanket.

2. Before Sunrise

Jesse, an American man, meets Celine, a French woman during his tour of Europe. On his last day, before returning to the US, he decides to spend his remaining hours with her. They just walk through the city and talk. And it is beautiful and profound. It's coffee for your soul.

3. The Lunchbox

Both Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur play such beautiful and complex characters to perfection. It's an unusual friendship, romance that originates from a misplaced lunchbox. It's precisely the kind of film that makes you wish the movie never ended. Yeah, it's one of those.

4. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Everybody's favourite teenage romance film is about the best way to describe this film. Its characters are quirky, funny, they don't fit the idea of Bollywood romance and that's what makes this film so perfect. It deals with friendship and relationships in a way that is mature beyond the age of its characters. They make mistakes, they fall in love, they fall out of love and in the end they all find a way back to each other!

5. Main Hoon Na

The best part about this film is that much like its director Farah Khan and its lead Shah Rukh Khan, it doesn't take itself seriously. It is a wholesome Bollywood entertainer but it does so while constantly poking at itself in the process. This is not to say that there aren't problems with the film but it's just so comfortable to watch.

6. When Harry Met Sally

If there ever existed the perfect rom-com, this is it. Two bickering friends fight their way into falling in love with each other. The writing is witty, focusses on the little moments and actors, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal pull it off with such finesse, it makes the whole film look effortless.

7. My Neighbour Totoro

This Studio Ghibli production is one of the sweetest most innocent films you will ever see. It speaks about childhood innocence and imagination and is so full of joy. Not to forget the big Totoro, many small Totoros and the kittenbus!

8. Amélie

If this film doesn't lift your spirits on a cold December morning, nothing much will. Amélie is a bit of an oddball who secretly helps people who are unhappy with their lives. Audrey Tautou is cosmic levels of adorable as Amélie and every second of the film is just joyous to watch. You might as well call it a Christmas movie because Amélie is definitely the Santa you have been waiting for your whole life.

9. Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

Critically, this Ranbir-Katrina film is nowhere close to the other movies on this list but my goodness, if it isn't adorable. It's a silly rom-com. And I mean it, it is the silliest, most nonsensical film you will ever watch and yet you won't be able to help yourself but fall in love with the characters in the film. Note: You will sing Shining in the setting sun, wrong on purpose because that is the way.

10. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

This is an arranged marriage turned into a very romantic love story. It's brilliantly written and is matched well on screen by both Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. None of the characters are perfect but they are real people you know and will eventually fall in love with.

There you go. Your weekend's sorted. You're welcome.