You've got your Netflix subscription, but have got no idea on what to catch up now? Just give up the 15th rewatch of Peaky Blinders and try something new that has brewed in 2021.

Here's a list of the best shows of 2021 to watch on Netflix, you should watch right now.

1. Squid Game

Squid Game, is a dystopian take on the battle royale genre. Hundreds of cash-strapped players agree to compete in children's games after receiving an unusual offer. Inside, an enticing reward — with deadly high stakes — awaits. It has 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

2. The Chestnut Man

Søren Sveistrup returns with a new creepy six-episode series about a serial murderer who may be linked to the abduction of a politician's daughter and loves to decorate his grisly crime scenes with miniature chestnut men.

3. Midnight Mass

The seven-episode horror miniseries, set in a small fishing town, highlights religion when a charismatic new priest (Hamish Linklater) comes on the island with promises to lead his growing flock to salvation. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

4. Sex Education: Season 3

Sex Education's third season is a masterpiece in brutally honest, heartfelt humour, with a seemingly endless drive to dig deeper into its characters coupled perfectly with its brilliant cast. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

5. Dear White People

Cultural prejudice, social injustice, misdirected activism, and murky politics confront a group of students of colour at Winchester University, a white Ivy League college. The series uses irony, self-deprecation, brutal honesty, and comedy to expose issues that still afflict today's "post-racial" society via an absurdist perspective. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

6. Lucifer: Season 6

The devil, bored with his role as Lord of Hell, relocates to Los Angeles, where he runs a nightclub and strikes a connection with a murder investigator. It has 88% Rotten Tomatoes score.

7. Money Heist: Season 5

A criminal mastermind known only as 'The Professor' has devised a plan to carry off the biggest heist in history. Action, drama, and a lot of skin! More action, please! The first half of the last part was bone chilling and the final episodes will air in December. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

8. Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

This Norwegian series follows a woman who considers sacrificing human lives to help her family's funeral home business stay afloat while struggling with her insatiable hunger.

9. The Chair

The first woman of colour to become head of a major university's English department attempts to satisfy the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing department. It has 84% Rotten Tomatoes score.

10. Grace and Frankie: Season 7

Grace and Frankie created by Marta Kauffman is the story of Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) who find it unavoidable to live together; thanks to their husbands, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) as they uncover themselves as gays and intend to get married. It has 92% Rotten Tomatoes score.

11. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson appears in this sketch comedy series, which he also co-created, in which he tries to persuade people to leave him alone. Robinson and his guests do everything they can in each episode to get someone to the point where they need — or urgently want — to leave. It has 98% Rotten Tomatoes score.

12. Black Summer: Season 2

This series, set in the "Z Nation" world, follows an elite unit of special forces as they battle for hope in the midst of the zombie apocalypse's darkest hours. It has 89% Rotten Tomatoes score.

13. Virgin River: Season 3

Mel, a nurse practitioner from Los Angeles, embarks on a new life in a rural Northern California hamlet after having her heart shattered one too many times. As things stand, she meets Jack (Martin Henderson), a bartender who inspires her to fall in love again. It has 80% Rotten Tomatoes score.

14. Lupin

This show is a retelling of Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, from the traditional French novel. It has 97% Rotten Tomatoes score.

15. Good Girls

Three working-class suburban women, played by Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta, are tired by the never-ending battle to make ends meet and resolve to take charge of their lives by stealing a neighbourhood grocery store. They succeed, but the narrative does not end there. It has 85% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Just start binge watching already!