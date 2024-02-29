Every song has that one part, the best part, that sums up the essence of the entire track. Like the bridge of Taylor Swift’s Champagne Problems. Or, when Sonu Nigam sings “Chahe jo tumhe poore dil se…” in Har Ghadi. These are the verses where relatability peaks, and you’re overwhelmed with conflicting emotions. Where myriads of stories amalgamate into one profound feeling of longing for what could have been and should have been.