Every song has that one part, the best part, that sums up the essence of the entire track. Like the bridge of Taylor Swift’s Champagne Problems. Or, when Sonu Nigam sings “Chahe jo tumhe poore dil se…” in Har Ghadi. These are the verses where relatability peaks, and you’re overwhelmed with conflicting emotions. Where myriads of stories amalgamate into one profound feeling of longing for what could have been and should have been.
Somebody on X asked people to name such verses they love the most and these responses for Hindi songs make all the sense –
1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
This part of Ae dil hai mushkil title track https://t.co/ISyteHFqcP pic.twitter.com/douMhyGs30— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) December 28, 2023
2. Banke Tera Jogi
This 😍❤️ https://t.co/yq2NiYueoi pic.twitter.com/2oDIcdTWr7— R (@poeticbirdie) December 30, 2023
3. Tere Bina
This part from Tere Bina >>>>♡♡ https://t.co/l1ypAizQj7 pic.twitter.com/Fd3vPQOxMd— 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛~𝑃𝐻♡ (@RealQueenPH) December 28, 2023
4. Kaise Mujhe
Shreya Ghoshal just hits different🤧 https://t.co/TKhZ979UGl pic.twitter.com/QGsJa5a4gB— ᴍᴀɴᴠɪ (@MANVI_JENSHAD) December 29, 2023
5. Yaaram
Disappointed that no one quoted this. https://t.co/ISyteHFqcP pic.twitter.com/5peXMwCVj3— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) December 29, 2023
6. Tune Jo Na Kaha
Aaya wo Fir Nazar hits different 😭🤌 pic.twitter.com/LmmvS1cJhb— Ashman kumar Larokar (@ASHMANTWEET) December 27, 2023
7. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai
A part of me is stuck here! pic.twitter.com/pqvMiKM9m4— Ashman kumar Larokar (@ASHMANTWEET) December 27, 2023
8. O Sanam
This bridge from Lucky Ali's O Sanam pic.twitter.com/2R82pvdzz0— Renee (@Aditiya_renee) December 26, 2023
9. Humnava
this 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/FZvjhe60Ue— Anny🦕 (@annyyyshutup) December 27, 2023
These words add meaning to life. They make it beautiful. A beauty that can only be manifested in art.