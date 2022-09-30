You and I already know about the soaring heat we have to deal with in the summers. In such excruciating weather, a little comfort feels like heaven on earth and we all totally want that, don’t we? If you are someone who has a lot of outdoor activities lined up in your schedule then proper sunglasses are a need for you.

Not only it soothes your soul in that merciless heat but protects your eyes from a scorching sun. We know that comfort and style go hand in hand when it comes to buying sunglasses. Polarized sunglasses are the same as what SPF sunscreen is for your skin. They improve vision in the sun and provide safety too.

To make things easier for you we have picked some best-polarized sunglasses that give you more visual comfort.

1. Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Green: ₹1,349

If you want something affordable and trendy this is the right pick for you. These Fastrack glasses are polarized, comfortable, clear, and affordable and tick all our boxes for a good glare. It has a lens width of 58mm, bridge width of 12 mm, and a temple length of 150mm, which means it won’t be heavy on your face.

2. Vincent Chase By Lenskart: ₹899

These unisex sunglasses are polarized and 100% UV protected. This means they are a perfect match if you spend a lot of time in the sun. With a diverse range of colours available to choose from, these rim rounders are made from polycarbonate. These polarized sunglasses by Lenskart are super durable and light.

3. John Jacobs Gold Brown Full Rim Aviator: ₹1,999

If you are skeptical about wearing black shades, we might have a trendy option for you. These John Jacobs polarized glasses are stainless steel which is lightweight too. You will love these glasses if you are a fan of aviators. Some of the distant features of these glasses are: they have a scratch coating, block 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm, and are highly impact resistant. Call them a staple of coolness really!

4. JIM HALO Polarized Sports Sunglasses Mirror Wrap Around Driving Fishing: ₹910

Something basic yet very protective pick for your eye on a sunny day. It offers a retro vibe and would suit any face. As per the product description, they are 100% UV400 protection coating, blocks 100% harmful UVA & UVB Rays. These polarized sunglasses reduce glare on roads, water, snow, and other horizontal surfaces.

5. Fastrack Men’s Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses: ₹1,050

Yet another affordable Fastrack piece on the list that is hard to say no to. It has a lens width of 53 mm, a nose-bridge of 18 mm, and a temple length of 145 mm. You also get one year on manufacturing defects and a 100% UV protection.

6. Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Wayfarer Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses: ₹599

These Vincent polarized glasses are super affordable and trendy if you are short on a budget. They are made from polycarbonate, which is thinner and lighter than normal plastic making them ideal for both men & women. It has a large frame size- frame width of 145mm, a height of 45mm, and dimensions: (57-16-145)mm.

7. John Jacobs | Brown Round: ₹3,500

If you are looking for something unique and stylish, go for this. They are polarized and UV Protected sunglasses made for both men and women. It is made with polycarbonate which is thinner and lighter weight than normal plastic. You get a frame width of 130 mm, a height of 40 mm, and dimensions of (46-21-140)mm.

8. Polaroid Polarized Square: ₹3,089

High-five if you agree blue shades go with everything and look far better! With a square shape look, they enhance your facial texture. It has one year of manufacturing defects and is 100% UV protected. You get a lens width of 55 mm, a nose-bridge of 17 mm, and a temple length of 150 mm.

9. GREY JACK TR90 Polarized Sunglasses: ₹1,029

If you like wearing large sunglasses this might be the right choice for you. These glasses are incredibly durable, flexible, and lightweight. The frame made with tr90 can bend under pressure and is less likely to break or bend from impact.

