There is no doubt that our cinema has been churning out some excellent movies recently, including a number of regional biopics. Today, we have curated a list of regional movies that you should add to your ‘binge-watch’ list right away!

1. Soorarai Pottru - Tamil

Directed by Sudha Kongara, this biopic features Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles. The movie revolves around the life of the founder of Simplifly Deccan, formerly known as Air Deccan. Being the third highest-rated movie on IMDb after The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather, this movie is definitely a must-watch.

2. Mallesham - Telugu

Featuring Priyadarshi in the lead role, this biopic is written and directed by Raj R. The movie focuses on the life of Chintakindi Mallesham, a Padma Shri winner, who revolutionized the weaving industry by creating the ASU machine that processed the yarn for sarees mechanically. This five-time award-winning movie will keep you glued to your television screens.

3. Yatra – Telugu

This biopic is based on the padayatra of Jagan Mohan Reddy, who served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. The movie features Mammootty in the lead role and is directed by Mahi V Raghav. This critically acclaimed movie surely deserves to be on your must-watch binge-list.

4. Mahanati - Telugu

Starring Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, this biopic is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie centres on the life of South-Indian actor Savitri, who ruled the cinema for two decades during the 50s and 60s. This phenomenal movie was screened at The International Film Festival Of India, The Shanghai International Film Festival and The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

5. Ennu Ninte Moideen – Malayalam

This biopic is based on the real-life love story of Kanchanamala and BP Moideen, which happened in Mukkam during the 1960s. Directed by RS Vimal, this romantic movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles. Known as one of the best movies of the Malayalam New Wave movement, you should watch this movie right away.

6. Captain – Malayalam

Featuring Jayasurya in the lead role, this biopic is based on the former Indian football captain VP Sathyan, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in 2006. This sports movie is written and directed by Prajesh Sen. Jayasurya bagged The Kerala State Film Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this movie.

7. Methagu – Tamil

This biopic is based on the life of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. Depicting the journey from his childhood to young age, this political thriller features Kutti Manni as the protagonist and is directed by T. Kittu. With an intriguing storyline, this movie will keep you hooked.

8. Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar – Marathi

Written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, this biopic is based on the life of popular actor Kashinath Ghanekar. This movie stars Sonali Kulkarni and Subodh Bhave in the lead roles. From his private and professional life to his demise at a young age, this movie is a must-watch. With a gripping storyline, the movie will keep you involved till the end.

9. Egaro: The Immortal XI - Bengali

Set during the British rule in 1911, this biopic is based on the events that lead to a football match between Mohun Bagan and East Yorkshire Regiment. Directed by Arun Roy, this sports movie features Bijit Basu, Chandan Bhattacharya and Nilanjan Bhowmick in the lead roles. You will surely love this movie if you are a sports fan.

10. Anandi Gopal - Marathi

Starring Bhagyashree Milind and Lalit Prabhakar, this biopic is directed by Sameer Vidhwans. The movie follows the life of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, who was one of the first female physicians in the country. This movie bagged 25 awards in total.

11. Aami - Malayalam

Revolving around the life of writer Madhavikutty, this biopic focuses on her life and how she converted to Islam later. Featuring Manju Warrier as the protagonist, this movie is written and directed by Kamal. This movie bagged two awards at the Kerala State Film Awards.

12. Doctor Rakhmabai – Marathi

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, this biopic stars Tannishtha Chatterjee in the titular role. The movie follows the story of the nation's first practising female doctor, who also fought against gender discrimination. This must-watch movie bagged 9 awards in total.

Keep your pizzas handy because it looks like there's a lot of binging to do this week!