Indian cinema has been churning out some excellent movies recently, including a number of regional movies. Thanks to the different streaming websites, we can now enjoy movies in different languages in the comfort of our home.

And today, we have curated a list of Tamil movies that are available on Netflix that you should definitely add to your ‘binge-watch’ list!

1. Merku Thodarchi Malai

Starring Antony and Gayathri Krishnaa, this movie is directed by Lenin Bharathi. The movie depicts how commercialization created issues in the lives of several landless workers living along the foothills of the Western Ghats in India.

2. KD

Featuring Mu Ramaswamy and Nagavishal, this comedy-drama is directed by Madhumita. The movie focuses on a 90-year-old man who takes a road trip to complete his bucket list with an orphaned boy and discovers the true meaning of life and friendship.

3. Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Starring Parthiepan as the only character in the movie, this thriller is directed by R. Parthiban. The plot of the movie focuses on an emotionally unstable murder suspect who describes the modus operandi behind the crimes he had previously committed, which eventually leading to some intriguing revelations. R. Parthiban bagged a national award in the ‘Special Jury Award’ category for this movie.

4. Visaranai

Starring Dinesh Ravi, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Silambarasan Rathnasamy and Pradheesh Raj, this crime thriller is directed by Vetrimaaran. The movie revolves around four labourers who are endlessly tortured by the police to confess to a robbery they didn't commit. The movie has bagged 10 awards in total.

5. Super Deluxe

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni and Ramya Krishnan, this dark comedy-drama showcases four interwoven stories in parallel. The movie has bagged 15 awards in total.

6. Mandela

Starring Yogi Babu, this political satire comedy-drama is directed by Madonne Ashwin. The movie revolves around a local barber whose destiny turns around overnight when he becomes the sole deciding vote in the local elections.

7. Bahubali

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Ramya Krishnan, this epic fantasy action movie is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Made with a budget of ₹180 crores, it was the most expensive movie in the country at the time of its release. The movie not only received critical acclaim was also a record-breaking success.

8. Sillu Karupatti

Featuring Sara Arjun, Leela Samson and Samuthirakani, this romantic anthology is directed by Halitha Shameem. The movie revolves around four different age groups and their stories of love.

9. Manusangada

Starring Rajeev Anand, Manimegalai and Sheela Rajkumar, this indie drama is directed by Amshan Kumar. Revolving around a man who is denied a proper burial for his deceased father due to his caste, this movie bagged an award at the 35th Indian Panorama Festival for Best Feature Film.

10. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Ritu Varma, this romantic heist comedy movie is directed by Desingh Periyasamy. The movie centres around two online scammers who mend their dishonest ways after meeting the love of their lives.

11. Sarvam Thaala Mayam

Starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, Nedumudi Venu and Aparna Balamurali, this musical drama is directed by Rajiv Menon. The movie focuses on a mridangam maker's son, who wants to learn the instrument and become a professional player but has to cross a number of obstacles to achieve his goal.

12. Sila Samayangalil

Featuring Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy and Ashok Selvan, this movie is directed by Priyadarshan. Revolving around seven people who share their stories while eagerly awaiting their HIV results, this movie was one of the top ten shortlisted movies for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

13. Solo

Starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, this experimental anthology is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. This movie consists of four individual stories that revolve around the four different elements: Earth, Fire, Wind and Water.

14. Taramani

Featuring Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi and Adrian Knight Jesly, this movie is directed by Ram. The movie focuses on an orthodox boy and a lively girl who fall in love only to realize that they are poles apart.

15. Mersal

Starring Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar in a triple role, this action thriller is directed by Atlee. The movie revolves around two brothers, a magician and a doctor, who start a journey to expose the corruption in the medical industry.

16. Petta

Starring Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi, this action drama is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie revolves around a hostel warden who stands up against the local goons to save his best friend's son.

17. OK Kanmani

Featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, this romantic movie is directed by Mani Ratnam. This movie is all about a young couple who earlier thought that marriage is pointless until they witnessed the unconditional love of an older couple they live with.

