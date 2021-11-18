Looking for something new to watch? Well, here are some of the best Tamil films of 2021 that definitely will not disappoint. From Suriya to Vijay and Madhavan, this is what the best had to offer:

1. Jai Bhim

Suriya plays the lead in this legal drama based on a true incident in 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K. Chandru. This Amazon Prime Video film is currently ranked the highest on IMDb across the world, so you know you can't miss it.

2. Doctor

This action comedy film is the third grossing Tamil film of 2021 and stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. After a theatre release, the film began streaming on Netflix.

3. Sarpatta Parambarai

This sports action film perfectly captures the local boxing scene in Chennai and the politics involved in it. It is the second most-watched regional film on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Karnan

Starring Dhanush, Lal, Natarajan Subramaniam and Yogi Babu, this action film is loosely influenced from the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence and shows a young man's struggle for the rights of his people.

5. Oh Manapenne!

A romantic comedy, Oh Manapenne! is the remake of the Telugu film, Pelli Choopulu and stars Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.

6. Mandela

A political satire, Netflix's release Mandela stars Yogi Babu in the titular role as a local barber whose deciding vote will determine the fate of an election.

7. Master

An action thriller starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles, Master is one of the highest-grossing Tamil films and also the highest-grossing post-pandemic film which created quite a stir during its theatrical release. Later, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Aelay

A comedy-drama starring Samuthirakani and Manikandan, this film about man and his relationship with his father, who is an ice-cream seller, is definitely a surprisingly delightful watch.

9. Kaadan

Starring Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal in lead roles, this film, which was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi as well, explores the bond between a man and the animals that surround him.

10. Maara

A remake of the Malayalam film Charlie, this romantic film starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath is a visual treat that is a must-watch.

11. Netrikann

A remake of the South Korean film Blind, Netrikann stars Nayanthara as a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film premiered digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

How many of these have you watched?