There were several movies from the ‘90s that had the perfect concoction of rib-tickling humor, kickass action sequences and soul-soothing background score. And, one such movie, that had a pinch of everything, was Mahesh Bhatt’s Duplicate.

The movie has recently completed 25 years of its release and a social media user asked netizens to share the best thing about this movie, according to them.

And just like that #Duplicate completes 25 years today! #SRK played both hero and anti-hero in a double role (doppelganger).



What's the best thing you remember about this action-comedy? I can still not get enough of its lovely songs.#ShahRukhKhan #JuhiChawla #SonaliBendre pic.twitter.com/AGgFPdqHpR — Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) May 8, 2023

Needless to mention, netizens didn’t disappoint and shared the best things about this action-comedy. Let’s dip ourselves in nostalgia and take a look at the comments!

Bebe 😂 — Ashudeep Suri (@AshudeepSuri) May 8, 2023

The expressions of SRK when he sees that Farida Jalal has added tadkas to his continental dishes 😂😂 — Anil Suchdev (@anil_suchdev) May 8, 2023

Kaththayi aankhonwali ek ladki…



Mere mehboob mere sanam…



Two splendid no.s.



And @iamsonalibendre's dazzling smile!! — Shripal Gandhi (@thealtruist_in) May 8, 2023

That climax scene of bebe’s hand pulling — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) May 8, 2023

Juhi Chawla as the ditzy over the top English spewing manager was a riot. Her dialog when she bumps into Munnu at the end ‘searching for you is like searching for a black car in a dark room whose just not there’ is hilarious. With 2 srks she still managed to hold her fort. — maverick sam (@maverick_sam08) May 8, 2023

One of the most Underrated movies of SRK. Twisted story plot, Brilliant Acting and Melodious songs. A very good movie 😍❤️👍 — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) May 8, 2023

Only songs to remember.. Mere mehboob mere sanam..ek sharat oosne ki ek sharat..🙂 — Rohan bhave (@rohan_bhave) May 8, 2023

I remember, after watching ‘Duplicate’ I had mixed feelings. But one unusual feeling I had was that I would be the only person in this world who will end up liking this film & for this very silly reason, Shah Rukh Khan would call me to meet him in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/7Bb2i2KnYR — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) May 9, 2023

I think Farida Jalal's acting deserves much more attention in this movie. We often look for intense roles to appreciate actors. However such roles demand the same amount of effort. And she was fab in this movie. Scene-stealer every time she comes on screen. All heart. ❤️❤️ — Sash (@shashrukh) May 9, 2023

If i take my memory back to those days ( my College days) i liked only Sonali Bendre in the entire film. — S Majumder (@Sm1_Majumder) May 9, 2023

Him: Mera naam Babloo Chaudhary hai aur main Punjab ka rehne wala hoon…

… main bahut mehnat se kaam karoonga, bahut dil laga k kaam karoonga aur Sunday ko chutti bhi nahin mangoonga..

Her: soooo sweet

Him (almost caricaturing himself): haii naaa?!! — KAA (@khiladi2002) May 8, 2023

