The last few years of our lives were a total mess. We fought a deadly virus, and it completely changed the way we live. Staying home was our priority, and it somehow stopped our lives. That said, things have been better now, and we hope they stay the same. Everyone today is travelling and adjusting to the new normal. And we thought of some travelling essentials and having a good travel bag topped our list. So that you dumb everything in one place and it’s easy to carry. We know travel bags can be a hustle to find. From scratch resistance, water resistance, weight, and size, to ease of use and durability, there are a lot of things we look for.

Fret not because we have compiled a list of super durable and affordable travel bags that will make your journey comfortable. Read on.

1. Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather Brown Cabin: ₹4,130

If you’re a person who believes in limited packing, then this pretty brown awaits you. The dimensions for this bag are 640.08 x 54 x 30 cm and 800 grams. It has one zipper interior pocket for valuable things such as mobile phones, wallets, and ID cards, and two pen slots, among the others. You get an adjustable shoulder strap that is also detachable and would go easy on your shoulder. The duffle bag has extra pockets that allow you to easily carry your wallet, cell phone, and sunglasses. This bag is also ideal for short weekend getaways.

2. M MEDLER Epoch Nylon 55 litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag: ₹499

This Blue duffle bag comes with long-lasting nylon fabric for extra durability. The product dimension for this bag is 56 x 28 x 33 cm and 1.35 kilograms. It is a waterproof bag that comes with four wheels, so you don’t have to carry it always. You get five compartments, one main compartment, two front, and two sides. It is a water-resistant bag that would only ease your travels. You can grab this on Amazon.

3. NISUN Canvas Large Strong Travel Luggage Duffle Storage Bag with Wheels: ₹1,499

Looking for something fancy yet affordable? We got the perfect option for you. This duffle bag has room for your clothes, shoes, books, or anything you want. The product dimension for this bag is 73 x 27.5 x 45 cm and 90.33 liters. Apart from this, the bag is strong and durable. It comes with wheels to add to your comfort, and the straps of this bag are made for carrying heavy loads.

4. TRAWOC Travel Backpack for Outdoor Sport Camp Hiking Trekking Bag Camping Rucksack: ₹2,499

Bring on the travel freak inside you, and grab this travel backpack soon. Do you know what I love about backpacks? They have plenty of compartments and fit so many things in just one place. This bag comes with an 80-liter capacity which ensures you can fit all of your equipment in it comfortably. The product dimension for this bag is 50.8 x 50.8 x 101.6 cm and 0.6 grams. What are you waiting for? buy this bag to make your travels super comfy.

5. Lavie Sport Lino Large Size Wheel Duffle Bag for Travel: ₹1359

This is a full luggage bag that will fulfill all your needs for a suitcase. It is made of high-quality and durable materials so that it can survive the travels of buses, trains, and roads. You get a combi-lock, shoulder strap, and fully lined interior, and is built with high-quality polyester fabric for the utmost durability. Not to mention, you also get a two-year manufacturer guarantee. The product dimension for this product is 63 x 30 x 32 cm and 1.5 kilograms.

6. American Tourister Geneva Polyester Blue Softsided Cabin Luggage: ₹2,167

It is a suitcase bag that comes in four beautiful colours. You get a number system along with wheels and one big compartment. It has a voluminous front pocket & an expander for extra packing space. The product dimension for this bag is 38 x 26 x 56 cm and 3.6 kilograms. Apart from this, you also get a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

7. Safari Oasis Polycarbonate 65 Hard Luggage Suitcase: ₹3499

It is stylish and comes with a super cool print. You get this colouful Safari bag on Amazon. It comes with a number lock facility and two big compartments. The outer material of the bag is made of polycarbonate, and it has a hard casing. Apart from this, the product dimension of the bag is 46 x 28 x 66 cm and 3.5 kilograms, and it is waterproof.

We hope you have already picked a travel bag by now. Safe travels!