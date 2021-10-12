Trigger Warning: This article as well as the documentaries mentioned here contain disturbing details. Reader discretion is advised.

Netflix seems to be dropping terrifying true stories making us lock our doors and sit in the dark ​to explore the darkest stories behind the crimes. We've compiled an exclusive list of Netflix true crime documentaries that will have you questioning the very idea of decency all night long!

1. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Is it a case of suicide, murder, or something else entirely? The realities and speculations behind the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family are explored in this docuseries.

2. Abducted in Plain Sight

The true story of a family who falls prey to the attractions of a neighbour who abducts their 12-year-old daughter twice is told in this Netflix documentary.

3. Wild Wild Country

This Netflix documentary is based on the life of Shree Rajneesh or Osho, focuses on Osho, his former aide Ma Sheela, and the members of the Rajneeshpuram Community in America's Oregon state.

4. Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

By showing historical video and conversations with him and others touched by his crimes, Netflix's four-part documentary delves further into serial murderer Ted Bundy's mentality.

5. Don't F**k With Cats

When a video of a mystery guy murdering two kittens is released online, internet users all around the world rush to identify the offender.

6. Jeffrey Epstein documentary

The documentary exposes the experiences of Jeffrey Epstein's victims and how he exploited his riches and influence to perpetrate these crimes.

7. Night Stalker

Witness the real story of one of America's most heinous serial killers, a real-life boogeyman who terrorized the state of California.

8. The Ripper

The killings of the Yorkshire Ripper put a shadow over the lives of women in the north of England. Thirteen women had been murdered, and the authorities were helpless to apprehend the perpetrator.

9. The Sons of Sam

Maury Terry, a journalist who spent 40 years attempting to establish that serial killer David Berkowitz wasn't acting alone, is featured in the show.

10. The Women and The Murderer

This documentary follows the capture of serial killer Guy Georges through the tireless work of two women: a police chief and a victim's mother.

11. The Devil Next Door

In Israel, a Cleveland grandpa is suspected of being the notorious Nazi death camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.

12. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The unexplained disappearance of college student Elisa Lam is the most recent episode in the Cecil's grim history.

13. Crime Stories: India Detectives

India Detectives is a four-part documentary series following Bengaluru City Police detectives as they investigate four terrible crimes.

14. Monsters Inside

Milligan, a serial rapist in 1977 Ohio who changes personalities in before of your eyes. This four-part series looks at his arrest.

15. Unsolved Mysteries

The creators of Unsolved Mysteries urge you to solve fresh mysteries. Pay attention to the hints. Solve the problems.

16. The Phantom

The terrible reality behind a tale of murder, corruption, and deceit that occurred almost thirty years ago in the dusty, desolate streets of a Texas oil town is revealed in this film.

17. John Of God

Before terrible abuse is uncovered by survivors, prosecutors, and the press, idolised medium Joo Teixeira de Faria climbs to international prominence.

18. Sophie

The death of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier in the town of Schull, West Cork, in 1996 is the subject of this three-part documentary series.

19. Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator explores Bikram Choudhury's meteoric rise and fall as the controversial founder of hot yoga.

20. Tiger King

Joe Exotic, a zookeeper and convicted felon, is the subject of this American true crime documentary streaming television miniseries.

21. The Confession Tapes

This true crime documentary series looks into incidents in which persons accused of murder say their confessions were pressured, forced, or fraudulent.

22. The Keepers

This seven-part documentary series investigates the assassination of Sister Catherine Cesnick and the connection to a priest suspected of abuse.

23. The Alcasser Murders

A new investigation into the disappearance of three teens, as well as new interviews, bring us closer to the crime that defined a generation.

24. The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez

Witness an unflinching look at the case that placed the system on trial in Trials of the Free Press.

25. Who Killed Little Gregory

When a 4-year-old kid is discovered tied up and drowned in a small French village, authorities and the media scramble to find culprits.

26. I Don’t Like Mondays

Brenda Spencer, a 16-year-old teenager who opened fire on a school playground in 1979, killing two men and injuring eight children, is the subject of this documentary. "I don't like Mondays," she said as her only reason for her conduct.

27. Killer Inside

The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a three-part documentary series that looks at what led to former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murderous fall and unexpected death.

28. The Innocent Man

The Innocent Man, an old case that shocked the small town of Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s, has been reopened with incredible evidence that has everyone wondering if the right guys were prosecuted, or if the perpetrator is still on the loose.

29. Dirty Money

This Netflix Original Documentary Series exposes the greed, corruption, and criminality that is sweeping the world economy.

30. The Staircase

When author Michael Peterson's wife died after falling down the stairs, it appeared to be an open-and-shut case until forensic evidence revealed that things weren't as straightforward as they appeared.

31. I Am A Killer

In this documentary series, death row inmates convicted of capital murder offer personal accounts of their crimes.

32. Evil Genius

It appeared to be a normal bank heist at first, with the robber caught and arrested—until the man explodes in front of them.

33. Amanda Knox

This one focuses on Amanda Knox's trial and acquittal for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy, where she spent four years in jail.

34. Team Foxcatcher

Exclusive footage reveals the inside workings of the Foxcatcher wrestling facility, as well as the rise and fall of its creator, John du Pont, from philanthropist to murderer.

35. American Murder: The Family Next Door

Shanann Watts, her two young kids, and their car were last seen near Frederick, Colorado. As news of their murders spread across the world, it became obvious that Shanann's husband, Chris Watts, wasn't who he claimed to be. Witness a riveting and engaging investigation of a marriage's collapse.

36. Strong Island

After the death of their son and brother, William Ford, filmmaker Yance Ford offers an intense and uncompromising look at his family's sorrow and enduring pain.

37. 13TH

Director Ava DuVernay's investigation of the US prison system uses historical video as well as testimony from activists and academics to examine how the country's history of racial inequity contributes to the country's high imprisonment rate.

38. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

An investigation of the tactics employed by Rick Singer, the man at the centre of the stunning 2019 college admissions scandal, to encourage his rich customers to cheat an educational system already geared to favour the elite, going beyond the celebrity-driven headlines.

39. Icarus

Bryan Fogel, a filmmaker, embarks on a quest to find more about performance-enhancing drugs in sports. What he discovers is considerably more significant than anyone could have dreamed.

40. Why Did You Kill Me?

When a grieving family uses social media to track down the killers of Crystal Theobald, 24, the line between justice and vengeance blurs.

41. The Legend of Cocaine Island

This is a narrative about a map, hidden riches, and a strategy. A plot is conceived to recover a legendary $2-million cache of cocaine buried in the Caribbean, fueled by desperation and naive ignorance.

42. Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Questions concerning Cyntoia Brown's background, physiology, and the law itself arise after she is condemned to life in jail at the age of 16.

43. Out of Thin Air

This disturbing documentary picks up 40 years after six people were convicted of two bizarre murders in Iceland, proving that confessions aren't always reliable.

44. ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

ReMastered, a Netflix Original Documentary Series, explores high-profile incidents involving some of music's most illustrious personalities, offering new findings and insights beyond what has previously been published.

45. Audrie & Daisy

Audrie & Daisy is a 2016 documentary film about two adolescent American girls who were raped in 2011 and 2012.

46. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

When Johnson's body was discovered in the Hudson River in 1992, authorities assumed it was a suicide and did not conduct any more investigation. Victoria Cruz, a trans activist, is the subject of David France's new documentary, which aims to unearth the truth about her death while also honouring her legacy.

47. The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo

This film follows a mother's relentless efforts to apprehend the killer of her daughter after Mexico's legal system failed to do so.

48. Countdown to Death: Pablo Escobar

This documentary reconstructs the last nine years of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar's life using rare interviews, pictures, and wiretap recordings.

49. I Called Him Morgan

Helen, Lee Morgan's common-law wife, comments on their lives and his impact decades after he served a jail sentence for killing jazz artist Lee Morgan.

50. The Disappearance of Madeline McCann

A look at the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old girl who went missing while on vacation with her family.

51. Misha And The Wolves

It's a compelling narrative of a lady whose Holocaust book swept the globe until a clash with her publisher — who became a detective — uncovered an audacious lie designed to conceal a deeper reality.

