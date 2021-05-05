The last year and a half have been the longest in living memory for a lot of us. This has been a very stressful time in general and sometimes even personally. This is why nobody can ever tell you to go watch a TV show and just feel better. That said, if you do feel the need to do so, I hope this list helps.

1. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey has a superpower we all want. She can read people's innermost thoughts. Except, she does in the form of music, which makes for great TV. The show is funny and happy and all the things you need to distract yourself if you can during these times.

2. I Know This Much Is True

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb. Mark Ruffalo stars in two roles, identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey and has won a Golden Globe for his performance. This is drama at its best. It'll make you laugh, cry and feel a bunch of other emotions, often at the same time.

3. Love, Victor

This is a gift for the fans of teenage drama. Except, it's not juvenile. The show has heart and it follows Victor Salazar, a new kid at Creekwood High, who explores his sexuality in the midst of bullies and other adversaries.

5. Rise of Empires: Ottoman

This docudrama follows the campaign trail of Emperor Mehmed II as he rages a war to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople, which would change the course of the world for centuries to come.

6. Teenage Bounty Hunters

Sometimes it's the shows that you expect the least out of that turn out to be the best god damn TV you have ever seen. This is one such show. It stays with you for days after you are done watching it. The writing is sharp, as is the satire and the stars of the show are just phenomenal in their execution of all of it.

7. Shadow and Bone

This, recently released, fantasy series is unexpectedly good. It's not another Game of Thrones or The Witcher. It's more than capable of sweeping you off your feet, with its brilliant writing and the world that has created. In a genre like this, where there are a lot of hits and misses, this is a hit. It's a damn good hit.

8. Defending Jacob

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by William Landay, this miniseries stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as the parents of a teenage son who is accused of murdering a fellow classmate. It's intense and full of anxious moments and at some point, you will feel the futility of having a kid.

9. I May Destroy You

The story follows Twitter-celebrity-turned-author named Arabella while she tries to remember the incidents of the night out she had with her friends. The show is thought-provoking and intense and every episode is better than the last.

10. Spinning Out

The show follows a young skater who has been given a second chance at life and skating after a serious injury almost ended everything she's ever dreamt of. It's a simple and inspiring story, but make no mistake, this isn't some hunky-dory underdog story. It's painful, riddled with doubts and every character is very well crafted. So, be prepared for a ride.

11. Sisyphus

This Korean drama revolves around Han Tae-sul, who is trying to figure out the mystery behind the death of his brother. In the midst of this, a mysterious woman called Gang Seo-hae travels back in time to help him save the world from imminent danger.

12. Ted Lasso

This is definitely the best show to have released last year. Ted Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis, who is an American Football coach sent to England to teach real Football (not gonna call it soccer), to a professional team, despite having no idea about the game.

13. Lupin

This is a retelling of the story of the famous French thief Arsene Lupin. Now the heist genre has been bastardised more than anyone likes, (cough cough, Money Heist) but Lupin expertly manages to circumvent that and uses the beautiful city of Paris to its advantage.

14. The Great

This comic non-historical drama follows the life and journey of Catherine from her days of being Catherine The Nothing to Catherine The Great. Elle Fanning is so wildly funny as Catherine that it doesn't even matter if you know the actual history of this person.

15. Mare of Easttown

Anything with Kate Winslet in it automatically becomes better. Here, Winslet plays an American detective from Pennsylvania who is trying to solve a murder while simultaneously making sure that her personal life doesn't fall apart. And Kate Winslet is simply magnificent!

Obviously, there are other great shows out there as well. That said, this is a personally curated piece with the hope that you'll pick up some of the shows here and enjoy them.