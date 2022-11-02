We all struggle with leaving conversations that make us uncomfortable or that we simply don’t have the bandwidth to entertain at the time. Which is why this Reddit thread where people have shared polite ways to end a conversation is so helpful (and maybe godsent)! Here, take a look.

1. “‘I really have to go, but thanks for chatting with me! I’m glad I got to catch up with you!’ Or ‘I’m gonna let you go! It’s been great seeing you again. Take care, friend!’ Something along those lines. Never had anyone be offended yet, but that’d be a them problem anyway lol.”

Credit: Giphy

2. “‘Well I’m sure you are busy, and I took up enough of your time.’ If you are in the room with them slowly walk towards the door.”

– Snowconetypebanana

Credit: Giphy

3. “‘I have to head out, thanks for chatting, talk to you later!'”

– MidnightFireHuntress

Credit: Giphy

4. “Pause, clear your throat while glancing at your watch/phone/a clock and politely say, ‘I am so sorry I’ve been enjoying our conversation so much I’ve lost track of the time and unfortunately I’ve got to go.’ It really has been great catching up and we will stay in touch.”

– xxZuuLxx

Credit: Giphy

5. “‘Hate to cut this short, but I have to go to the bathroom!’ Or, ‘Refill my water bottle because I’m thirsty.‘”

– theotherlead

Credit: Giphy

6. “If I’ve just met them, I interrupt and go, ‘Remind me of your name again, ‘and then follow up with ‘Well ______, it was SO nice meeting you. Bye!’ Then walk away.

If I know them a little I just say, ‘Hey, I actually need to run but I wish I could stay longer and chat! Okay have a good one, bye.’

If it’s someone I’m comfortable with I just raise my hand and say ‘I have to go, bye!’ Because they know I love them and mean no offense.”

– ThatBCynthia

Credit: Giphy

7. “Tell them you have some task or work to get to, or that you don’t want to take up too much of their time (if its more formal).”

Credit: Giphy

8. “Well, good seeing you! I need to get going…”

– Srumlicious

Credit: Giphy

9. “‘Anyway…I have some stuff I gotta do. I’ll catch you later.’ (smile, leave)”

– Sylland

Credit: Giphy

10. “In Ireland, we say, ‘Right, I’ll let you go,’ and that’s pretty much our way of politely sending them the hint that your conversation is over.”

– Afterglow1311

Credit: Giphy

11. “It’s been so lovely talking with you! I’m going to get going. Take care!”

– Spiritual-Topic-5760

Credit: Giphy

12. “1. Welp… I gotta go.

2. Welp… let me let you go / I don’t want to keep you.

3. Oops. I have to go now. Thank you for the conversation.

4. Okay, I need to stop participating here and take a time out to digest all that. Excuse me.

5. Okay, let me take that on board and reflect on/digest what you said. I’ll get back you you later.

6. Excuse me. This is where I need to bow out / attend to the other guests, etc.

7. No, thank you. This topic is not up for discussion. I told you this before. Please respect my limit.

8. No, thank you. I see you want to talk about ___. But I don’t have the bandwidth for that right now. Sorry.

9. I’m full now and need a break. How about we just have quiet time now on our walk / drive/ whatever it is.

However you want to do it depending on the situation/conversation at hand.”

– FlyLadyBug

Credit: Giphy

Thank god for this thread!