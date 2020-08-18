Award shows are considered to be a platform where genuine talent is appreciated. But, over the last few years, Hindi film award shows seem to have lost their credibility. Especially when it comes to Debut Awards.

Here's a look at the recipients of Filmfare Best Debut Awards over the years:

1. Ananya Pandey won Best Female Debut for Student Of The Year 2. The same year, Tara Sutaria also made her debut with SOTY 2 and Ankita Lokhande made her movie debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

2. Sara Ali Khan won Best Female Debut for Kedarnath. In the same year, Radhika Madaan made her debut with Pataakha and Gitanjali Rao made it with October.

3. Sooraj Pancholi won Best Male Debut for Hero. In the same year, Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Masaan.

4. Sonakshi Sinha won for Dabangg. In the same year, Amrita Puri made her debut with Aisha and National Award-winning actress Priyamani made her Bollywood debut with Raavan.

5. Esha Deol won the award for Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, instead of Konkona Sen Sharma who made her English film debut with Mr. and Mrs. Iyer and won the National Award for it. Gauri Karnik also made her movie debut with Sur at the same time.

6. Tusshar Kapoor won the award for Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai instead of R. Madhavan who made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa hai Terre Dil Mein.

7. From 1990 to 2020, Filmfare has not awarded the Male Best Debut award six times, including in 1995, after Rahul Bose made his debut with English, August. However, in 1996 Bobby Deol won the award for Barsaat and in 1999, Fardeen Khan won it for Prem Aggan.

8. Similarly, Filmfare has not awarded Best Female Debut award thrice between 1990 to 2020. And yet Twinkle Khanna won it for Barsaat in 1996.

9. Kareena Kapoor won the award in 2001 for Refugee, even though Ameesha Patel's debut performance in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was better received.

Not exactly well-deserved!