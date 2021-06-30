The director-actor duo of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is back with yet another rousing drama, Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role of a disgraced boxer.

The film follows his original journey from a street fighter to a boxer, and then his struggle to return to the game, after a ban imposed on him is lifted.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal as Akhtar's coach, Mrunal Thakur as his partner and wife, and Supriya Pathak in a supporting role.

From the looks of the trailer, this seems like a classic Bollywood drama, that also has hints of both, Sultan and Bhaag Mikha Bhaag. Can't wait for the end result!

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.