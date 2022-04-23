It's true when they say that art is the only medium capable of replacing the soul's fire with flowers. You know, nothing gets obscured on the Internet. Rather the netizens know when to dig deep and present the right thing at the right time.

Case in point: A two-minute poem titled Bhagwan Aur Khuda conceived by filmmaker Milap Zaveri and narrated by the iconic Manoj Bajpayee is making rounds on the Internet amidst the waves of communal unrest in the country.

The poignant lines have resonated with the netizens as Bajpayee eloquently narrates:

Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe thhe, ki haath jode huye ho ya dua me uthe, koi farak nhi padta hai.

Mr. Zaveri first released the video in May of 2020, during the peak of India's first lockdown. Every line of the poetry strikes a chord with us owing to how real and relevant it is in the present times.

This is the video that has once again hit the right notes for all Indians.

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022

Twitter is loving this heartfelt narration.

India is the greatest Democracy in the world due to its richness in the diversity of religions. It never was a country dominated by a single community. And together, the power if used in right way is unmatchable and undefeatable.



Thanks a ton sir(s). — Parth Desai (@parthdesai61153) April 22, 2022

Thanks for the lovely and meaningful message to those who thought communal riots are the only solution rather than except humanity is the only solution for a peaceful mind, environment.🤝🙏 https://t.co/4gdKcRuf1A — Shoaib Ahmed (@ShoaibA60034513) April 23, 2022

Co-existence and equality is the essence of a inclusive society



Let us strive for inclusive society!!#inclusivity #diversity https://t.co/F1e8Ao6RUR — ఆశావాది. (@iam_vinnu) April 23, 2022

Beautiful communal harmony message by @BajpayeeManoj sir to live together in the society with love and peace amongst them. #India https://t.co/0qzQv5t8s1 — Nizamuddin (@Nizz_zinn) April 23, 2022

Religion is a tool used by a handful folks to keep millions below them. https://t.co/uzKr0rzf7F — Anubhav Singh (@xprilion) April 23, 2022

Two Indias. One of them is this. Tiny, but exists. Tomorrow when it’s all over and you’re finally trying to rebuild, may this be your blueprint. You, because my generation most certainly won’t be around then. ❤️ https://t.co/ts87VNf0hu — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) April 23, 2022

Really moving.