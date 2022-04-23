It's true when they say that art is the only medium capable of replacing the soul's fire with flowers. You know, nothing gets obscured on the Internet. Rather the netizens know when to dig deep and present the right thing at the right time.

Case in point: A two-minute poem titled Bhagwan Aur Khuda conceived by filmmaker Milap Zaveri and narrated by the iconic Manoj Bajpayee is making rounds on the Internet amidst the waves of communal unrest in the country.

Bhagwan Aur Khuda
Source: Twitter

The poignant lines have resonated with the netizens as Bajpayee eloquently narrates:

Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe thhe Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe thhe, ki haath jode huye ho ya dua me uthe, koi farak nhi padta hai.

Mr. Zaveri first released the video in May of 2020, during the peak of India's first lockdown. Every line of the poetry strikes a chord with us owing to how real and relevant it is in the present times.

This is the video that has once again hit the right notes for all Indians. 

Twitter is loving this heartfelt narration.

