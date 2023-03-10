Bheed, the upcoming social-political drama, just released its trailer and it promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions and drama.

Set during the events of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 across the nation, this movie revolves around how people faced the toughest times in order to reach their homes and have access to fresh food.

Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles, the movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Kritika Kamra and Pankaj Kapur in supporting roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this intriguing drama laced with sentiments is slated to release on March 24.

We have high hopes for this one!