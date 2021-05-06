If you've ever watched a Bhojpuri movie without actually knowing the language, you know it's impossible to take it seriously. But what's more interesting about these movies are the titles.

These movie titles truly are masterpieces and honestly, there's no other joy than sharing these brilliant movie posters with you. So, here are some for you to marvel :

1. Jeans Wali Bhauji

2. Laila Maal Ba Chaila Dhamaal Ba

3. Jeena Teri Gali Mein

4. Tohre Karan Gayi Bhaisiya Paani Mein

5. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se

6. Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari

7. Hero Gamchawala

8. Doodh Ka Karz

9. Laila Tiptop Chaila Angoothachaap

10. Settingbaaz

11. Saali Badi Sataveli

12. Saiyan Ke Sath Madhaiyan Mein

13. Rickshaw Wala I love You

14. Ek Laila Teen Chaila

15. Mehraru Chahi Milky White

16. Gobar Singh

17. Humke Daru Nahi Mehraru Chahi

18. Miya Anari Ba Biwi Khilari Ba

19. Aye Raja Line Par Aaja

20. Pyaar Kahe Banawal Gayi

21. Daroga Babu I Love You

22. Pandit Ji Batayi Na Biyah Kab Hoyi

23. Pepsi Peeke Lagelu Sexy

24. Lallu Ki Laila

25. Balam Ji Love You

26. Premi Autowala

27. English Padha Na Balmua

28. Balma Daringbaaz

29. Pyaar Ho Gail Zehar

30. Jawani Ki Rail Kahi Chhoot Na Jaye

Can't stop laughing.