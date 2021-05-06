If you've ever watched a Bhojpuri movie without actually knowing the language, you know it's impossible to take it seriously. But what's more interesting about these movies are the titles. 

These movie titles truly are masterpieces and honestly, there's no other joy than sharing these brilliant movie posters with you. So, here are some for you to marvel : 

1. Jeans Wali Bhauji 

Source: Top10 Bhojpuri

2. Laila Maal Ba Chaila Dhamaal Ba

Source: Bhojpuri Filmi

3. Jeena Teri Gali Mein   

Source: YouTube

4. Tohre Karan Gayi Bhaisiya Paani Mein 

Source: YouTube

5. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 

Source: YouTube

6. Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari 

Source: CSEMS

7. Hero Gamchawala

Source: Bhojpuri Trade

8. Doodh Ka Karz   

Source: YouTube

9. Laila Tiptop Chaila Angoothachaap 

Source: CGPage

10. Settingbaaz  

Source: Blogspot

11. Saali Badi Sataveli  

Source: Tell Me Nothing

12. Saiyan Ke Sath Madhaiyan Mein   

Source: Bhojpuri Filmi Duniya

13. Rickshaw Wala I love You  

Source: Bhojpuri

14. Ek Laila Teen Chaila   

Source: Click Updates

15. Mehraru Chahi Milky White   

Source: Priyesh Sinha

16. Gobar Singh  

Source: Bhojpuri Filmy Duniya

17. Humke Daru Nahi Mehraru Chahi  

Source: Bollywood xp

18. Miya Anari Ba Biwi Khilari Ba  

Source: Googlet

19. Aye Raja Line Par Aaja   

Source: Dish

20. Pyaar Kahe Banawal Gayi

Source: Hungama Media Group

21. Daroga Babu I Love You  

Source: TOI

22. Pandit Ji Batayi Na Biyah Kab Hoyi         

Source: Twitter

23. Pepsi Peeke Lagelu Sexy   

Source: Facebook

24. Lallu Ki Laila

Source: IMDb

25. Balam Ji Love You 

Source: iHeart

26. Premi Autowala

Source: Book My Show

27. English Padha Na Balmua 

Source: IMDb

28. Balma Daringbaaz        

Source: YouTube

29. Pyaar Ho Gail Zehar 

Source: YouTube

30. Jawani Ki Rail Kahi Chhoot Na Jaye  

Source: YouTube

Can't stop laughing. 