If you've ever watched a Bhojpuri movie without actually knowing the language, you know it's impossible to take it seriously. But what's more interesting about these movies are the titles.
These movie titles truly are masterpieces and honestly, there's no other joy than sharing these brilliant movie posters with you. So, here are some for you to marvel :
1. Jeans Wali Bhauji
2. Laila Maal Ba Chaila Dhamaal Ba
3. Jeena Teri Gali Mein
4. Tohre Karan Gayi Bhaisiya Paani Mein
5. Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se
6. Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari
7. Hero Gamchawala
8. Doodh Ka Karz
9. Laila Tiptop Chaila Angoothachaap
10. Settingbaaz
11. Saali Badi Sataveli
12. Saiyan Ke Sath Madhaiyan Mein
13. Rickshaw Wala I love You
14. Ek Laila Teen Chaila
15. Mehraru Chahi Milky White
16. Gobar Singh
17. Humke Daru Nahi Mehraru Chahi
18. Miya Anari Ba Biwi Khilari Ba
19. Aye Raja Line Par Aaja
20. Pyaar Kahe Banawal Gayi
21. Daroga Babu I Love You
22. Pandit Ji Batayi Na Biyah Kab Hoyi
23. Pepsi Peeke Lagelu Sexy
24. Lallu Ki Laila
25. Balam Ji Love You
26. Premi Autowala
27. English Padha Na Balmua
28. Balma Daringbaaz
29. Pyaar Ho Gail Zehar
30. Jawani Ki Rail Kahi Chhoot Na Jaye
Can't stop laughing.