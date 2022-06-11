With the news of Ishq Vishk 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Kabir Singh 2 in the pipeline and the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, sequels, their relevance and economic success are the talk of the town.

When a movie performs well at the box-office, moviemakers often decide to milk the cow until there's nothing left. Often, the sequels either deteriorate the quality or simply fail to live up to the original movie.

So, here are some Bollywood movies which did not live up to the original movie:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Now now now...the movie has crossed impressive numbers in the box office. However, the critical reviews have been less than impressive. The movie could have been a good standalone horror-comedy but it falls apart when compared to the original. Most laughs came only from the one character inherited from the original, Rajpal Yadav's Chotte Pandit. The movie is littered with fatphobia and casteism, but Aaryan lacks Akshay Kumar's charm.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa's novelty was it not actually being a horror film and the events being explained by either science or logic. Not to spoil the sequel, but it's not the same.

2. Golmaal Returns

The first Golmaal wasn't high IQ but it was hilarious, with some crackling chemistry between the foursome and dialogues that are quoted even today.

The only worthy change is Sharman Joshi being replaced by Shreyas Talpade. However, the film keeps dragging with the no-brainer script, unnecessary dialogues and some really bad acting. Kareena draws all her life's mantras from Ekta Kapoor tv shows. Hence, he spins an implausible yarn when she suspects him when he spends a night away. The rest is one miserable rigmarole, with some comedic moments and a lot of screaming.

Ajay Devgn, the lead actor himself, agrees with this, "We all felt that it was a crap as compared to its other parts and I totally agree with Rohit. We got a little carried away in 'Golmaal 2'," he told PTI.

3. Race 3

The first one was a decent action thriller but why did it become a franchise? Race 3 has it all- step-siblings, long lost lover, shirtless Salman Khan, beautiful women, corrupt politicians, Anil Kapoor setting a man on fire by shooting him and...incest. Yet again, I ask, "why?".



It can only be explained with the dialogue, "Our business is our business, none of your business".

At least Anil Kapoor admitted he only did it for the money, I respect that.

4. Raaz Reboot

The original Raaz was scary. However, the four back-to-back sequels have tainted the legacy of the Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu starrer. Their somewhat success also inspired a number of sexual horror movies and Basu's marriage to Karan Singh Grover. It is safe to say that this reboot crashed the system.

5. Welcome Back

Welcome was a hilarious and iconic movie. With the cast's comic timing, a well-written script and complete absurd hilarity, it is still binge-worthy and quoted. Majnu Bhai, RDX and Uday Shetty are some of the best comic characters. Welcome Back, however, was an utterly disappointing and unfunny mess. John Abraham lacks the comic timing of Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja's "mad lover" act leaves a lot to be desired. Even the iconic characters fail to make an impression.

Even as a standalone movie, it is a failure.

6. Love Aaj Kal 2

Love Aaj Kal is one of the best Imtiaz Ali movies with its honest exploration of love and life. The sequel, however, is only remembered for its soundtrack. The second film borrows the structure to establish the same sentiment — that rules of love change but the essence of selfless love remains. Once again, there is a modern couple, struggling with the complexities of relationships versus ambition. An older, wiser confidante and advisor, Raj, tries to steer the course of the stormy relationship between Zoe and Veer. That is where the similarities end.

The acting is awkward, excessively dramatic and the female characters have never been Ali's forte.

Women can have a career and love, Imtiaz Ali sir.

7. Rock On 2

Similar to Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, this movie had extremely big shoes to fill and failed in doing so. The music, acting and story is good as a standalone film. However, as a sequel to the iconic Rock On, it fails to live up.

8. Sadak 2

When Mahesh Bhatt announced his directorial comeback with Sadak 2, fans expected it to be a gripping thriller like the first one but unfortunately the Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur received a negative feedback. The story is modern but still dated, especially in its dialogues and performances. Alia Bhatt looks bored and Aditya Roy Kapur has a pet owl.

9. Student of The Year 2

All Dharma Production movies are exorbitant in visual and set design. However, SOTY 2 lacks the essential add-on: a storyline. It is a launching pad for debutants like the original, but fails to make an impression. An over-the-top and unrealistic college life, a college annual function having a Will Smith performance and awkward acting by Tiger Shroff left a lot to be desired. SOTY was not perfect but the music, story, fashion, comedy and acting worked as a good launching pad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddarth Malhotra.

10. Hathyar

Hathyar: Face The Reality is a 2002 Bollywood Hindi action-crime drama film, sequel to 1999’s Vaastav: The Reality. The sequel to the cult classic was a huge failure for audience and critics alike. The music, action, storyline and acting did not live up to the orignal.

Can we please stop with the sequels to every decent movie, Bollywood?