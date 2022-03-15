Only Someone Who Has Watched 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Multiple Times Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

It's been years since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and we haven't quite gotten over the film yet. From funny scenes to epic dialogues, there's too much happening at all times that we need a revision every once in a while. Take this quiz and see if you need a revision too:

1. How much does Aditya pay the auto driver when he travels from Allahabad to the village? via Hotstar ₹15,000 ₹13,000 ₹10,000 ₹12,000

2. Name the owner of the ancestral haveli. via Hotstar Badrinath Chaturvedi Batuk Murari Avni

3. Shashidhar's and Manjulika's spirits were locked up on which floor of the palace? via Hotstar Fourth Floor Third Floor Second Floor Ground Floor

4. Name the character in this image. via Hotstar Sharad Badri Siddharth Shashidhar

5. What is Avni's profession? via Hotstar Historian Archaeologist Teacher Psychologist

6. What's the name of the famous Bengali song that Manjulika dances to? via Firstpost Ami Cheye Cheye Dekhi Aami Je Tomar E Mon Eka Aaj Mon Cheyechhe

7. According to Aditya, what element is dangerous for Chhota Pandit? via Hotstar Air Fire Water Earth

8. What is the sound that everyone hears at night? via Hotstar Bangles Keys Bell Ghunghroo

9. Name the character in the image. via Hotstar Radha Janki Nandini Girja