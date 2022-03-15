Only Someone Who Has Watched 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Multiple Times Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

It's been years since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and we haven't quite gotten over the film yet. From funny scenes to epic dialogues, there's too much happening at all times that we need a revision every once in a while. Take this quiz and see if you need a revision too:
1. How much does Aditya pay the auto driver when he travels from Allahabad to the village?
2. Name the owner of the ancestral haveli.
3. Shashidhar's and Manjulika's spirits were locked up on which floor of the palace?
4. Name the character in this image.
5. What is Avni's profession?
6. What's the name of the famous Bengali song that Manjulika dances to?
via Firstpost
7. According to Aditya, what element is dangerous for Chhota Pandit?
8. What is the sound that everyone hears at night?
9. Name the character in the image.
10. Avni has multiple personality disorder.
via IMDb
Jodne, Ghatane aur Gunakaar karne ke baad - how much of a fan are you?
Result