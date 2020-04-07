From making home videos to washing hands, a lot of celebrities have been trying to create awareness about the novel coronavirus.

Now, popular stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Mohanlal,and Alia Bhatt among others have teamed up for a short film called Family.

The short film which premiered across all channels of Sony Network on Monday at 9 p.m talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing in a very relatable manner.

The film begins with Big B trying to find his 'kala chashma'. This then turns into a virtual extravaganza where actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor try to find his black glasses.

Eventually, Priyanka Chopra finds them, hands it over and asks why he needed them in the first place. He responds,

I needed these sunglasses because I do not need them. I am not going to go out of the house for a few days. If they lie around, they will get lost. If they get lost, you all will have to search for them. Now, why should I trouble you all?

Twitter too lauded the message behind this film.

Towards the end, Big B told everyone that none of the actors ever stepped out of their respective houses to make this film. These actors had come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund which will be distributed to workers and daily wage earners.

You can watch the short film here :