If you've been a Big Bang Theory fan and miss the cast of the show, well, you can watch one of them in a new avatar. That person is Kunal Nayyar AKA the comic-loving, shy astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali from the show.

But, in the new season of UK's Criminal, Nayyar is nothing like the character he played in Big Bang Theory. In fact, he is portraying the role of a stone-cold murderer and people really are blown away.

Kunal Nayyar is so freakin good in Criminal uk season 2 , he literally gives you the chills 🥶@NetflixUK @netflix #CriminalUK — Antiva (@Antiva42) September 16, 2020

Kunal Nayyar’s episode of Criminal is terrifying, thrilling, & the best work I’ve seen this year🤯🤯 — asif khan (@asayf) September 17, 2020

Kunal Nayyar can fucking ACT.



And I’m only 10 minutes in. #CriminalUK — Will Gough (@Goughy_7) September 17, 2020

Criminal : UK, S2.

Good season again but ep 4 is ace!

Kunal Nayyar blows you away. — Riz (@rizwanfarooq) September 17, 2020

Kunal Nayyar is so so good in Criminal UK — zœ elizabeth ☮️ (@modwolves_) September 16, 2020

Kunal Nayyar is one hell of an actor #CriminalUK — Jamaican National Anthem (@dereshacm) September 17, 2020

Kunal Nayyar’s performance in Criminal UK was amazing 😱 didn’t even recognize him at first — рэйчи мэйчи (@vampirache) September 17, 2020

Kunal nayyar as a serious actor..Bam Baby, huge fan sir. Watched #CriminalUK loved your work a lot.#CriminalUK pic.twitter.com/tPIYvo2adb — sandeep srivatsava (@Sundyip) September 18, 2020

Kunal Nayyar wowed me in #CriminalUK - what a show 🤩 — Sachi (@sacheeexx) September 16, 2020

How good is Kunal Nayyar in the final episode of Criminal: UK! Saved the best for last. ✌️ — Rohit G Banawlikar (@RohitBanawlikar) September 17, 2020

I fully recommend this as a show to watch. https://t.co/PLJEC9cktQ the final episode has Raj from the Big Bang theory and what a show he puts on! Kunal Nayyar is a legend! — Michael Cade (@MichaelCade1) September 17, 2020

Kunal Nayyar has probably the sexiest voice and accent. — hooman✨ (@foodonmymind) September 17, 2020

Episode 4 was great #CriminalUK Kunal Nayyar really chilling, owning the room. — Mark (@markwh2001) September 16, 2020

Season 2 of Criminal UK was amazing. Kunal Nayyar was absolute 🔥. Had me rooting for the bad guy. — Bunmi (@_Olorunda) September 17, 2020

Hope to see more of him super soon.