If you've been a Big Bang Theory fan and miss the cast of the show, well, you can watch one of them in a new avatar. That person is Kunal Nayyar AKA the comic-loving, shy astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali from the show. 

But, in the new season of UK's Criminal, Nayyar is nothing like the character he played in Big Bang Theory. In fact, he is portraying the role of a stone-cold murderer and people really are blown away. 

Hope to see more of him super soon. 