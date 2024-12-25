As the curtain falls on 2024, it’s safe to say that Bollywood delivered its usual mix of cinematic highs and lows. While some films struck gold with compelling stories and breathtaking performances, others faltered despite the hype, big budgets, and star-studded casts. The box office can be unpredictable, and even big names aren’t guaranteed success. This year, we saw films with massive potential fail to connect with audiences, leaving behind disappointing collections and underwhelming reviews.

From biopics to thrillers and quirky love stories, here’s a closer look at 10 Bollywood films that missed the mark in 2024:

1. Jigra

This highly anticipated film saw Alia Bhatt playing a determined sister fighting to get her brother out of jail. With a gripping premise and a talented director known for crafting unique narratives, Jigra was expected to create magic. However, audiences found the film’s execution lacking, with some critics pointing out its uneven pacing and underwhelming emotional depth. Even Alia Bhatt’s powerhouse performance couldn’t salvage it.

Box Office Collection: ₹55.05 crore

2. Yodha

Drawing inspiration from real-life airplane hijackings, this thriller had a promising premise. Sidharth Malhotra, fresh off his success in Shershaah, was expected to deliver another blockbuster. However, the film’s convoluted storytelling and lack of edge left audiences disappointed. It neither managed to grip viewers emotionally nor delivered the tension a thriller demands.

Box Office Collection: ₹35.56 crore

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A remake of the beloved 1998 classic, this action-packed thriller paired Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as elite soldiers taking on a masked villain threatening India’s security. Despite its high-octane stunts and a star-studded ensemble cast, the film felt like déjà vu, with audiences calling it predictable and uninspired. It opened to decent numbers but fizzled out quickly.

Box Office Collection: ₹102.16 crore

4. Chandu Champion

This biographical sports drama revolved around Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. While Kartik Aaryan’s earnest performance was praised, the film’s screenplay didn’t do justice to the inspiring story. Critics noted that the narrative felt rushed and failed to deliver the emotional impact necessary for a film of this nature.

Box Office Collection: ₹88.14 crore

5. Maidaan

A biopic based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach who shaped Indian football, Maidaan aimed to celebrate the golden era of Indian football. While Ajay Devgn gave a strong performance, the film was bogged down by an uninspired narrative and inconsistent pacing, failing to leave a mark.

Box Office Collection: ₹71 crore

6. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

This quirky romantic comedy about a robotics engineer falling for a robot had an intriguing concept but ultimately failed to deliver. Audiences were left unimpressed by the lack of chemistry between the leads and a weak screenplay that made the movie feel more bizarre than endearing. Its novelty couldn’t compensate for its flaws.

Box Office Collection: ₹85.16 crore

7. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

This quirky romantic comedy had an attention-grabbing premise: a private video gone missing on the night before a wedding. Unfortunately, the film didn’t live up to the hilarity or chaos it promised. Viewers called it a one-joke film that stretched its plot too thin.

Box Office Collection: ₹41.93 crore

8. Khel Khel Mein

This dinner-party thriller started with a bang, a group of friends playing a game of unlocking phones that spirals into a night of secrets, lies, and betrayal. However, what began as an intriguing setup soon descended into melodrama. The predictable twists and lack of depth left audiences underwhelmed.

Box Office Collection: ₹47.49 crore

9. Sarfira

Set in India’s booming aviation and startup culture, Sarfira had all the ingredients for a compelling drama but failed to soar. While the cast delivered commendable performances, the film’s lackluster script and muddled direction dragged it down.

Box Office Collection: ₹30.02 crore

10. Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa

An underground extreme sports drama with elements of family conflict, Crakk seemed like a recipe for adrenaline-pumping entertainment. Unfortunately, it never really took off, with audiences critiquing its disjointed storytelling and lack of emotional stakes.

Box Office Collection: ₹25 crore

As 2024 ends, these films serve as a reminder that even the biggest budgets and star-studded casts don’t guarantee box office success. With Bollywood constantly evolving, we can only hope that 2025 brings us more stories that not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact.