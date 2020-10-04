Bigg Boss is back with its 14th season. While Salman Khan has, once again, returned as the host, here's a look at the contestants for this season:

1. Jasmin Bhasin

Actor and model Jasmin Bhasin is best known for her shows Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. She made her movie debut with the Tamil film Vaanam in 2011, and last appeared in the show Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

2. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra actually began her journey on TV with another reality show, Splitsvilla 3, before making her acting debut with a cameo in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. Since then, she has starred in popular shows like Love U Zindagi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Sasural Simar Ka, etc. She last appeared in Baalveer Returns.



3. Rahul Vaidya

After emerging as one of the most loved contestants on the first season of Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya continued a career in singing. Since then, he has produced individual songs and participated in other singing reality shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

4. Sara Gurpal

Model-turned-actor Sara Gurpal has appeared in various music videos such as Manan Bhardwaj's Mizaaj-ae-Ishq, Ranjit Bawa’s Jean, etc.. She later released her own songs, like Slow Motion, Jaan, Tu Chahida, etc. She also starred in the Zee Punjabi serial Heer Ranjha.

5. Nikki Tamboli

Originally from Aurangabad, South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli began her career as a model before turning to acting. She has starred in movies like Kanchana 3, Thippara Meesam, Chikati Gadhilo, etc.

6. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who made her acting debut with the TV show Chotti Bahu in 2008, has starred in shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Jeannie Aur Juju, etc. She was last seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and will be entering the show with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla.

7. Abhinav Shukla

Model and actor Abhinav Shukla first appeared on the show Jersey No. 10. before going on to star in popular dramas like Geet, Hitler Didi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, etc. He has also directed short films like Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor, starring his wife and fellow contestant, Rubina Dilaik, and a short horror film Do Not Dream, starring Kavita Kaushik.

8. Eijaz Khan

Film and TV actor Eijaz Khan made his acting debut with Thakshak before starring in shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, etc. and movies like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Shorgul, etc. He last appeared in the web series Mayanagari-City of Dreams.

9. Nishant Malkani

After debuting with the romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2009, Nishant went on to star in the show Ram Milaayi Jodi before making his movie debut with Horror Story in 2013. He last appeared in the show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

10. Shehzaad Deol

Shehzaad Deol first shot to fame as one of the finalists on the first season of the reality show Top Model India. He went on to star in various music videos, including Jasmine Sandlas' Punjabi Mutiyaran.

11. Jaan Kumar Sanu

Jayesh Bhattacharya, known by his stage name Jaan Kumar Sanu, is the son of singer Kumar Sanu. A singer himself, Jaan released his first Hindi original song, Tu Sandali, earlier this year.

Reportedly, self-styled 'Godwoman' Raadhe Maa will also be a part of the show this season, but not as a contestant. Rather, she'd offer advice and blessings to the housemates. Looks like it's going to be an exciting season.