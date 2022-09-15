Bigg Boss chahtein hain…Well, if reality TV shows are your thing, you know what I am talking about. This one is for Bigg Boss, the desi version of popular Dutch reality TV franchise, Big Brother.

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss is knocking at our doors. Of, course, there’s a buzz all around about who will enter the show this time.

According to Times of India, celebrities like Shubhangi Atre, Raj Kundra, Nusrat Jahan, and Faisal Shaikh have been approached as contestants for this season. Let’s check the whole list:

1. Shubhangi Atre

If reports are to be believed, Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is likely to be a contestant in Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter account, @REALITYSHOWUPD, also claims the same.

Shubhangi atre ( Bhabhi ji Ghar par hai Frame ) Has Been Approached For Bigg Boss 16 and High Possibility is there Of her Signing The Contract in 1 or 2 days ! — @REALITY.SHOW.UPDATES (@REALITYSHOWUPD) September 13, 2022

Reportedly, Atre was earlier approached to enter the show during its fifteenth season. However, that surely didn’t materialise.

2. Raj Kundra

PTI

Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who was booked in a pornography racket case and later got bail in September last year, might enter the Bigg Boss house this season. As per TOI, a source quoted ANI saying, “They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country.” Raj’s sister-in-law, actress Shamita Shetty was a third runner-up in Bigg Boss 15.

3. Nusrat Jahan

Trinamool Congress MP, actress Nusrat Jahan has been approached for Bigg Boss 16 as well. Nusrat is currently dating actor Yash Dasgupta and the couple has a son. She was previously married to businessman, Nikhil Jain.

4. Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, who is a famous social media influencer, is likely to enter in Bigg Boss 16 too. “We are in talks but nothing is concrete at the moment,” his spokesperson told Bombay Times. Faisal, who rose to fame as a TikTok star, had recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but was eliminated on the show in August this year. He is currently a contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

5. Fahmaan Khan

TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who played the lead role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie, the Star Plus TV show, has also been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss for the upcoming season. Reportedly, he is in the negotiation stage with them. Fahmaan had recently exited Imlie along with his co-star Sumbul Touqeer.

6. Jannat Zubair

TV actress Jannat Zubair may also enter the Bigg Boss house this time. While a source gave confirmation to TOI saying that Jannat’s entry is confirmed on the show, her father Zubair Rehmani denied it. “No, Jannat is not going inside the Bigg Boss house,” he had said.

7. Tina Datta

TV actress Tina Datta, who has appeared in shows like Uttaran, Shani, Daayan, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 7, is reportedly confirmed for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Without confirming if she is entering the show or not, here’s what Tina told Pinkvilla about the rumours:

I have been approached for the last few years. Firstly, Bigg Boss makes me nervous. It’s a challenging show and being around cameras for 24 hours along with the judgements happening outside is very very tough. However, it’s not that I am not up for challenges. It’s just that things have not worked out in the past for various reasons and if I take on the show, I would want to be prepared with everything to the Tee. Every year I receive congratulatory messages as the media and everyone is convinced that I am doing the show when I am actually watching it on the outside as an audience. And trust me the thought of being locked up in the house gives me chills! TIna Datta

8. Nisha Pandey

Telly Updates

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Pandey is also likely to enter in Bigg Boss Season 16. She is expected to sign the show this week. “Nisha is a talented singer in Bhojpuri industry and she will add the entertainment factor in the show. She has cleared her rounds of meetings virtually and finally the makers have invited her for a one-to-one meeting from Bihar to Mumbai. If things fall in place, the meeting will be held this week and she may sign the show,” a close source of the singer told TOI.

According to Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 16 will hit the television screens on ColorsTV next month. The premiere episode of the show will be telecasted on 1st of October, followed by its second half on 2nd of October.

Salman will host the show this year too.

While the final list of the contestants is yet to be revealed by the makers, let’s see who will enter the show this time.

Last year, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss trophy in its fifteenth season.