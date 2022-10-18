Like every season, the contestants on Bigg Boss 16 are no less. There’s constant entertainment and revelations for viewers and we’re hooked with what they have in-store for us. And Gautam Singh Vig is one of the contestants whose journey we’re looking forward to.

Gautam Singh Vig’s Bio

Also known as Indian TV’s Hrithik Roshan, Gautam Vig is known for his work in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, among others. The actor was born on September 27, 1987. His hometown is Delhi and grew up in his family home in South Delhi. Gautam did his schooling from Guru Harkrishan Public School.

Gautam pursued his master’s degree from Canada, where he used to work at a bank. Before becoming an actor, he started off as a model. He also worked in the web series Hai Tauba, where he played a homosexual character.

Gautam Singh Vig’s Family Members & Relationship

The actor tied the knot with Richa Gera in 2013. He has a close relationship with his parents and sister. After news of issues in his relationship started doing rounds on the internet, the actor clarified that things are fine between him and his wife. However, the couple allegedly got a divorce in 2020 and the decision was amicable.

Gautam Singh Vig’s Net Worth, Income & Salary

According to sources, Gautam’s net worth as of 2022 is ₹10 Crore. Other than his acting career, he also earns through modelling and brand endorsements.

Social Media Handle & Other Contact Details

The actor has an active presence on social media and has a following of around 238K on Instagram. He’s into fitness regimes and often posts reels and workout videos for his followers. Gautam also shares BTS from his gigs and sets.

Some Interesting Facts About Gautam Singh Vig

1. He has a master’s degree in HR.

2. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2017 film Flat 211.

3. He’s a motorhead.

4. He wanted to pursue a career in sports, as a cricketer.

5. He’s into kickboxing and martial arts.

In the recent episode, Gautam was fired from captaincy at the Bigg Boss house, given the new twist.