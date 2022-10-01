Bigg Boss, the uber-popular reality television game show, is finally here with its brand-new season. From the introduction and performances of the new contestants to their fun-filled first night at the iconic house, we are looking forward to the grand premiere night.

So, grab that bucket of popcorn because we are listing all the fresh live updates from the show. Keep watching this space for all the updates!

21:30 PM – The show starts with an overview of the grand unveiling of the Bigg Boss house. The show has a ‘circus’ theme this year.

21: 22 PM – Salman Khan, the host of the show, says that the audience will not be able to guess what’s going to happen in Bigg Boss 16.

21:33 PM – Salman Khan welcomes the first contestant, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

21:35 PM – Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia danced on ‘ Aithey Aa’ with Salman Khan and expressed her fondness for the host, before entering the house.

21:40 PM – Bigg Boss proposes an idea to make Ahluwalia the captain if she allots each of the contestants, entering after her, a bed and makes them do a task in the house.

21: 45 PM – After the ‘ Choti Sardarni’ actor, popular Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik enters the house. He went viral over the internet with his song ‘ Ohi Dili Zor’. The singer, who hummed Dil Deewana with the host, introduces himself on the show. He shares that he loves vada pav. He also confesses he knows little English.

22:00 PM – Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the lead pair of the show Udaariyan, entered the stage on the Nach Punjaban song. Salman Khan teased the popular on-screen couple by making them play a fun game.