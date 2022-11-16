Bigg Boss, the desi version of Dutch-based reality TV show, had begun in 2006 and continues to steal the limelight across all seasons. The show serves as an escapism from reality for fans and a life-changing experience for celebrities who enter the BB house. Of course, there is only one deserving winner each season who gets a trophy, cash prize, and fame in abundance.

Now that we are discussing winners, fans have already declared that Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the “mastermind” of Bigg Boss 16 while manifesting her victory this season.

As of now, we can only manifest about who will win the show this time. Meanwhile, let’s have a flashback of previous Bigg Boss winners across all seasons so far.

…and how much money they took home.

Bigg Boss Season 1: Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy, who is best known for his 1990 romantic musical, Aashiqui, won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. Rahul received a BB trophy and cash prize worth ₹1 crore in suitcase. His name was announced by then show host, actor Arshad Warsi.

Bigg Boss Season 2: Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik, who became a popular face on television after winning MTV Roadies Season 5, also won Shilpa Shetty-hosted Bigg Boss 2 in 2008. Ashutosh also took home ₹1 crore cash prize along with the BB trophy. His name was announced by actor Akshay Kumar, who graced the finale of the season.

Bigg Boss Season 3: Vindu Dara Singh

Film and TV actor Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of Bigg Boss in 2009. Vindu took home a BB trophy and suitcase containing ₹1 crore cash. His name was announced by BB 3 host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Bigg Boss Season 4: Shweta Tiwari

TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who played the lead role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay (2001), won the fourth season of Bigg Boss in 2011. Shweta became the first female winner of the show. She took home a BB trophy and cash prize worth ₹1 crore in the season hosted by actor, Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss Season 5: Juhi Parmar

TV actress Juhi Parmar won the fifth season of Bigg Boss in 2012. Juhi received a BB trophy and ₹1 crore cash prize as the winning amount in the season hosted by actors, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Bigg Boss Season 6: Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, who became a household name as Komalika of Kasautii Zindagi Kay, won the sixth season of Bigg Boss in 2013. Urvashi became the first winner to have received ₹50 lakh on the show.

Bigg Boss Season 7: Gauahar Khan

Model-actress Gauahar Khan won the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013. Gauahar took home a BB trophy and cash prize worth ₹50 lakh after winning the season. Gauahar later appeared as a senior in Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss Season 8: Gautam Gulati

TV actor Gautam Gulati, who has worked in serials like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum, won the eighth season of Bigg Boss (Halla Bol) in 2015. Gautam won a BB trophy and ₹50 lakh as cash prize.

Bigg Boss Season 9: Prince Narula

Model-actor Prince Narula made a hattrick after winning the ninth season of Bigg Boss in 2016. He had previously earned the titles of MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8. Prince took home a BB trophy and cash prize of ₹35 lakh out of which he donated ₹5 lakh to Salman Khan’s Being Human.

Bigg Boss Season 10: Manveer Gurjar

For the first time ever, Bigg Boss had a common man from Haryana, Manveer Gurjar as the winner in 2017. Manveer won the tenth season of the show. He took home a BB trophy and ₹40 lakh from which half of the amount was donated in charity to Salman Khan’s Being Human.

Bigg Boss Season 11: Shilpa Shinde

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, who is best known for her role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, won the eleventh season of Bigg Boss in 2018. Shilpa received a BB trophy and cash prize worth ₹44 lakh on the show after her win.

Bigg Boss Season 12: Dipika Kakar

TV actress Dipika Kakar won the twelfth season of Bigg Boss in 2018. Dipika took home a BB trophy and ₹30 lakh cash prize after winning the season.

Bigg Boss Season 13: Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla, who is best remembered for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, won the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss in 2020. Sidharth had bagged a BB trophy and also took home ₹40 lakh as prize money.

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rubina Dilaik

TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who is best known for her role in TV serial, Chotti Bahu, won the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss in 2021. Rubina took home a BB trophy and ₹36 lakh as cash prize.

Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal, who became the runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla 10, won the OTT version of Bigg Boss hosted by Karan Johar in 2021. Divya took home a BB trophy and cash prize of ₹25 lakh after her win.

Bigg Boss Season 15: Tejasswi Prakash

TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin, won the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss earlier this year. Tejasswi bagged a BB trophy and ₹40 lakh on the show.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, reportedly, ₹25 lakh have been deducted from the cash prize this season. According to Times of India, it was announced as a part of the task in which three chosen contestants saved the nominated housemates while trading ₹25 lakh from the prize money.

Let’s see who wins this season!

