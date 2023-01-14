Big Boss season 16 is keeping us entertained with the right amount of drama and spice. TBH, the show has some best dramatic twists and turns that keep us glued to our screen to know what happens next. While the juicy fights are the backbone of the show, sometimes it’s too much to take on.

ADVERTISEMENT We compiled a list of the most awful things BB contestants have said in season 16.

1. When MC Stan passed a derogatory comment against Priyanka.

MC Stan has been warned by Bigg Boss about his foul language a lot of times. From calling Archana things like Shemdi to age-shaming her, Stan has said a lot of problematic things on the show.

Your parrot? You are a girl, you smoke… disgusting. What are you teaching others and showing in the Bigg Boss house? And what ‘go, go’ are you saying? Where should I come with you? Take Ankit… you need two boyfriends or what? Don’t ask me to go anywhere with you… I don’t want to. I have a girlfriend outside of this house

mc stan passes so many misogynist comments, why isn't he ever called out properly for that?? — r. (@phooIsekhushboo) October 16, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT 2. When Shalin made a problematic remark about Archana.

During a fight in the BB house things turned ugly between Shalin and Archana. While Archana made ugly remarks about his family, Shalin lost his calm and said, “ kaisi do takke ki aurat ho.”

3. When Nimrit called Priyanka a b*tch.

Food is the hottest topic of the Bigg Boss house and the reason for many fights. Priyanka and Nimrit were discussing the food proportions being unequally distributed to the housemates. The situation soon turned into a bad argument, and Nimrit called Priyanka ‘cheap’ and hurled abuses at her.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. When Priyanka and Archana fought for food.

We know how food is among the most controversial topics in the house. Archana once made cheeni ki roti for herself and if you know her nature, you’ll know how particular she is about food and kitchen. Priyanka asked her for a piece of that roti and she declined it. Following this incident, Priyanka questions their friendship and calls her miserable.

Tu akeli hi rahegi zindagi bhar, yeh meri dua hai. Jiske bhi ghar mein jaayegi, wahan kalesh karegi.

ADVERTISEMENT 5. When Shalin opened up about Tina after her elimination.

We have all seen the bond Tina and Shalin shared in the BB house. But it looks like Shalin turned the table very quickly as he made this awful remark about Tina. Do you love people because they cook good food?

I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now? I won’t even talk to that girl after I leave the house because there I would have my restaurant for it.

6. When Sreejita talked about Tina’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT There’s a very thin line between public and private details contestants reveal on the show. In one of the episodes, Sreejita spoke about Tina’s personal life and called her a sadist and more. Watch the clip here:

Read more: Family Moments From Old Bigg Boss Seasons That Had Us Sobbing.