Bigg Boss 18 is back, and the drama is more intense than ever! This season features a lineup of familiar faces from the entertainment industry, including Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, and many more. As the contestants fight for the coveted title, let’s dive into who’s raking in the big bucks this season!

Vivian Dsena: The King of Coins

Emerging as the highest-paid contestant this season is none other than TV heartthrob Vivian Dsena, who’s pocketing a whopping Rs. 5 lakhs per week! After being approached for eight consecutive years, he finally decided to take the plunge into the Bigg Boss house this time around. Fans are eagerly watching to see if this prince charming can maintain his throne amidst the chaos!

ht

Shilpa Shirodkar: Nostalgia and Riches

Coming in hot as the second highest-paid contestant is the fabulous Shilpa Shirodkar, who’s earning a cool Rs. 2.4 lakhs per week. Known for her iconic roles in the 90s classics like Raghuveer and Khuda Gawah, Shilpa is sure to evoke some serious nostalgia while bringing her A-game to the house.

india today

Karan Veer Mehra: The Fearless Player

Taking the third spot on the pay scale is Karan Veer Mehra, who charges Rs. 2 lakhs per week. Fresh off his victory in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Karan is ready to show his competitive spirit in Bigg Boss 18. With his charming personality, we can’t wait to see how he navigates the twists and turns of the show!

india today

The Comparison Game

While Vivian is the star of the season, it’s interesting to note that his paycheck is half of last season’s highest earner, Ankita Lokhande, who took home an incredible Rs. 12 lakhs per week. Talk about a pay cut! Fans are buzzing about the difference, wondering if this season will live up to the excitement of the last.

As we watch the drama unfold, one thing’s for sure: Bigg Boss 18 is serving up a hefty dose of entertainment and some serious cash talk! What do you think of the contestant fees this season? Are you Team Vivian, Shilpa, or Karan? Let us know!