Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up to be one of the most thrilling seasons yet, and the rumored contestants are already causing a buzz! With drama, glamour, and plenty of personalities set to clash, fans are eager to see who will step into the spotlight (and the Bigg Boss house). And the gossip just got juicier! Nia Sharma’s entry is officially confirmed, setting the tone for a high-octane season.

Through the latest video, the makers have hinted with their theme ‘Time Ka Tandav’ that time will be supreme this season. So, who’s rumored to be entering the infamous house? Let’s check out the Bigg Boss 18 contestant list!

1. Nia Sharma – First Confirmed Contestant

The excitement kicked off during the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, where filmmaker Rohit Shetty dropped the bomb. According to the reports, Nia Sharma is officially confirmed for Bigg Boss 18! Currently seen in Laughter Chefs, Nia has always been a fan favorite for her bold personality and fiery attitude. If her past reality show appearances are any indication, she’s sure to bring energy, drama, and maybe a few heated arguments to the house.

instagram

2. Shilpa Shirodkar

A beloved face from the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar’s potential entry has fans nostalgic. Known for her grace and charm, Shilpa’s presence could add a touch of elegance to the show. But don’t be fooled by her calm demeanor, this seasoned actress might just surprise everyone with her wit and strength in the Bigg Boss battleground.

national herald

3. Digvijay Singh Rathee

Ex-roadie and Splitsvilla contestant, Digvijay Singh Rathee could be the eye candy and motivational spirit of the house. With his massive online following, he’ll likely bring in a wave of support and might even flex his influencer skills to navigate the game.

India forums

4. Shoaib Ibrahim

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his charming roles and real-life romance with Dipika Kakar, is rumored to join the BB house. If Shoaib brings his on-screen charisma and real-life authenticity, he could easily win hearts inside the house, while also causing a stir among fellow contestants.

news18

5. Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, is known for her passion for fitness and outspoken personality. If the rumors are true, her entry will add a glamorous yet fiery twist. Will she showcase her fighting spirit in the Bigg Boss house? We’re excited to find out!

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

6. Dolly Chaiwala

Social media sensation and chai-lover Dolly Chaiwala is rumored to be stepping into the house. With her quirky personality and relatable charm, Dolly could be the underdog of the season, bringing lighthearted fun and some unexpected twists to the game.

7. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Television heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar, with his massive fan following and leading-man looks, could bring serious star power to Bigg Boss 18. Known for his roles in hit TV shows, Dheeraj might charm his way through the competition, unless the mind games get too intense.

IMDb

8. Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet Kaur, known for her strong, empowering roles, is another rumored contestant set to shake things up. With a poised yet fierce persona, Dalljiet could be a force to reckon with in the house, especially when it comes to handling conflicts and alliances.

India today

9. Sameera Reddy

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy is rumored to enter the BB house, and fans are already excited to see her in a new light. Known for her candidness, Sameera could be one of the most real and relatable contestants, not afraid to speak her mind or call out drama when it unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Times Now

10. Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan became a household name with his portrayal of young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and as Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. While his acting talents earned him widespread recognition, Sheezan found himself embroiled in a major controversy over a year ago following the tragic death of his rumored girlfriend and co-star, Tunisha Sharma. Her mysterious passing on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul led to much media attention, and if Sheezan enters the Bigg Boss house, his journey will undoubtedly be under the spotlight. Will he get a chance to clear the air, or will the drama follow him into the house?

Outlook India

11. Harsh Beniwal

YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal is expected to bring a dose of comedy and creativity to the house. Known for his hilarious skits and relatable humor, Harsh could lighten the mood in tense situations—though he may still find himself caught in the drama (because, well, it’s Bigg Boss after all!).

IMDb

12. Surbhi Jyoti

Television star Surbhi Jyoti, known for her versatile acting and magnetic screen presence, is also in the rumor mill. Surbhi could be one of the season’s strongest competitors, balancing her charm with strategic gameplay. If she enters, expect high-voltage moments and smart moves!

Ishaara

Bigg Boss 18 is set to stream on Colors and Jio Cinema from October 6.