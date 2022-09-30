Bigg Boss, the uber-popular reality television game show, is coming with a brand-new season this weekend. From fun-filled tasks to oh-so-dramatic fights, our buckets of popcorn are all set to binge-watch this upcoming season.

Needless to mention, the show has changed several lucks. It has not just been a stepping stone for several contestants but has also helped a bunch of celebrities retrieve their fame.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Today, we have curated a list of contestants who, over a period of time, rose to instant fame in their respective seasons. Read on.

Credits: DNA

1. Rakhi Sawant (Season 1)

How can we not start our list with this OG drama queen? Even though she got evicted in the fourth week of the show, she later came as a wild card contestant and was amongst the top four finalists in the show. After the show, she marked her singing debut with the album Super Girl (2007) and also participated in Nach Baliye (2007), where she emerged as the first runner-up. In 2008, she appeared in item number, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya. In 2009, she launched the reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamwar and in 2010, she even hosted a talk show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. In 2014, she announced her plans to contest in Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North-West as an Independent Candidate. She has been a part of several shows, award functions and movies since then.

2. Shweta Tiwari (Season 4)

The actor participated and won the fourth season of the show, becoming the first woman to win the contest in the process. Since winning the show, she has been a part of several famous shows like Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur (2011), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 (2013), Comedy Nights With Kapil (2013) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (2021), amongst others. Apart from that, she has also been featured in movies like Benny And Babloo (2010), Bin Bulaye Baraati (2011), Miley Naa Miley Hum (2011) and Married 2 America (2012).

3. Sunny Leone (Season 5)

The model-turned-actor participated in the fifth instalment of the iconic show and was instantly shot up to fame when Mahesh Bhatt, who entered the house as a guest, offered her the lead role in Jism 2. She then signed a plethora of movies like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015), Singh is Bling (2015), Ek Paheli Leela (2015), Mastizaade (2016), One Night Stand (2016) and Beiimaan Love (2016). She has also been a part of several super-hit item songs like Laila ( Shootout at Wadala), Pink Lips ( Hate Story 2), Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai ( Fuddu), Choli Blockbuster ( Dongri Ka Raja) and Laila Main Laila ( Raees). She has also been featured in several regional movies and songs. In 2006, PETA named her their Person Of The Year for encouraging dog and cat owners to have their pets spayed and neutered.

4. Gauahar Khan (Season 7)

The actor was a contestant in the seventh season of the show and emerged as the winner later. In 2014, she participated in the popular stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and I Can Do That (2015). She also hosted a bunch of shows like Ticket To Bollywood (2014) and India’s Raw Star (2014). Apart from that, she has been a part of several shows and movies like Ishaqzaade (2012), Fever (2016), Fuddu (2016), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Begum Jaan (2017), Tera Intezaar (2017) and Nine Hours in Mumbai (2018), Parchayee (2019), The Office (2019), 14 Phere (2021) and Tandav (2021), amongst several others.

5. Karishma Tanna (Season 8)

After spending four months inside the house, she became the first runner-up on the show. In 2015, she participated in Nach Baliye 7 and emerged as the second runner-up. She then has been a part of a number of shows and movies like Comedy NightsBachao (2015), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 (2016), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 (2016), Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha (2016), Big Memsaab (2017), Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat (2018), Naagin 3 (2018), Sanju (2018), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020) and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari (2020), amongst several others.

6. Prince Narula (Season 9)

The actor-model, who lifted the winner’s trophy of his season, had a huge fan following during his time in the show. He later participated in several other shows like Nach Baliye 9 (2019), Box Cricket League 2 (2016), Badho Bahu (2016), Laal Ishq (2018) and Naagin 3 (2018). In 2019, he marked his digital debut with ZEE5’s Bombers. He has also been the Gang Leader in MTV Roadies, since 2016.

7. Nora Fatehi (Season 9)

We all have been big fans of her dancing skills, aren’t we? Well, she was a contestant on the show but was evicted later. In 2016, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She marked her debut in Bollywood with her item song, Dilbar, from the movie Satyameva Jayate (2018). She appeared as a supporting actor in movies like Street Dancer 3D (2020), Bharat (2019) and Batla House (2019). She has also made special appearances in several songs like Rock Tha Party ( Rocky Handsome), Kamariya ( Stree), Ek Toh Kum Zindagani ( Marjaavaan) and Kusu Kusu ( Satyameva Jayate 2). She has been a part of several popular singles opposite Harrdy Sandhu, Raftaar, Guru Randhawa and Zack Knight.

8. Hina Khan (Season 11)

She participated in the show as a celebrity contestant and emerged as the first runner-up in the show. In 2018, she marked her digital debut with a short movie, SmartPhone, opposite actor Kunaal Roy Kapur. In 2018, she bagged the role of an antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been a part of several shows and movies after that like Unlock (2020), Naagin 5 (2020) and Hacked (2020). In 2022, she announced her upcoming show, Seven One, where her character (Radhika Shroff) is a cop. In 2019 and 2022, she made head-turning appearances on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, she was the first-ever television actor back then who walked the prestigious red carpet.

9. Asim Riaz (Season 13)

The model, who became the first runner-up of the show, garnered hundreds of fans with his stint on the show. After the show, he was featured in a number of video songs like Kalla Sona Nai, Khayaal Rakhya Kar, Dur Hua, Sky High and Veham, amongst others. In 2020, he bagged an International Iconic Award in the Star Of India (Male) Category.

10. Shehnaaz Gill (Season 13)

She entered as a celebrity participant on the thirteenth season of the show and bagged the title of the second runner-up. She was then featured in several music videos including Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona and Fly. In 2021, she appeared in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. In 2021, she was featured on the digital cover of Filmfare and was awarded the Promising Fresh Face at the ET Inspiring Women Awards. She also made guest appearances on shows like Bigg Boss 14 and 15, Dance Deewane 3 and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Who was your favourite BB contestant?