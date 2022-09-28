Bigg Boss, the uber-popular reality television game show, is coming with another brand-new season this week. Let’s be honest, this show has been our guilty pleasure for the last fifteen years and we just can’t wait for another fun-filled and dramatic season.

Salman Khan, the actor-turned-host, has been an inseparable part of the iconic show for the last thirteen seasons. From his anger to his praises, we have seen it all. However, have you ever wondered how much the show has been paying the host over the years?

Worry not, we are here to solve this mystery for you. Read on.

Credits: TOI

In 2010, the actor hosted the fourth season of the show for the first time and continues to hold the post to date. Even though he was the fourth host of the entire show, after Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan, he left his audience impressed with his hosting.

Reportedly, he charged ₹2.5 crores for each episode from season 4 to season 6. While Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner of season 4, Juhi Parmar and Urvashi Dholakia bagged the winning titles of season 5 and season 6, respectively.

For season 7, as per reports, the host doubled his fee to ₹5 crores per episode. The 15-week season, which garnered huge fame and attention, was won by Gauahar Khan.

The host apparently charged a whopping ₹5.5 crores for each episode of season 8, which was won by Gautam Gulati.

For season 9 and season 10, he charged somewhere between ₹7 crores to ₹8 crores, as per reports. Prince Narula and Manveer Gurjar emerged as winners for the ninth and tenth seasons, respectively.

While there were several speculations around his exact remuneration for the next season, it was allegedly around ₹11 crores for season 11, in which Shilpa Shinde emerged as the winner.

As per reports, he then charged between ₹12 crores to ₹14 crores for each episode of season 12, where Dipika Kakkar bagged the winning title of the show that year.

For each episode of season 13, the host apparently charged ₹15.50 crore per episode, in which the late Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner.

In season 14, where Rubina Dilaik won the season, the host is believed to have charged ₹20 crores for each episode.

Reportedly, he was paid ₹12 crores for each episode of the last season, where Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner.

Finally, for the upcoming season of the show this week, it was alleged that the actor has asked for a threefold increase in his fee and has charged a whopping ₹1,000 crores for the entire season. He denied the same categorically.

Well, that’s just a whole lot of money!