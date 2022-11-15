Being locked up in the Bigg Boss house for around 100 days while interacting with other housemates is not an easy task for any contestant out there. While some housemates choose to play the game with calmness, a few of them get out of the line with their indecency. The latter situation can also be the result of contestants poking their nose in someone else’s business which usually begins with war of words and later become violent. Eventually, those contestants are shown the exit door.

Here are those 10 contestants who were kicked out of the Bigg Boss house due to their indecent behaviour:

1. Archana Gautam

Actress-politician Archana Gautam recently got into an ugly argument with Shiv Thakare and later allegedly attacked him on his neck. Bigg Boss confronted Archana for being physical and evicted her from the show. Later, Salman Khan accused Shiv of instigating Archana by taking the name of the political party that she represents. Archana has now re-entered the show.

2. Puneet Issar

Actor Puneet Issar, who participated in eighth season of Bigg Boss, reportedly used physical force on his co-contestant, Arya Babbar. Puneet pinned Arya on the ground while performing a luxury budget task for which the Mahabharat actor was ousted from the show. Puneet was back in the house after some time.

3. Afsana Khan

Titliyan Warga singer Afsana Khan was shown the exit door during the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss. Afsana initially fought with her co-contestant, Rajiv Adatia during a VIP race task for the finale along with Shamita Shetty while accusing the latter of provoking her. Afsana had threatened of harming herself and also picked up a knife for the same.

4. Kushal Tandon

TV actor Kushal Tandon got into a physical fight with his co-contestant, VJ Andy during the seventh season of Bigg Boss. Reportedly, VJ Andy had made a distasteful remark against Kushal’s former girlfriend, housemate Gauahar Khan and Kushal held his neck in anger. While Kushal was ousted for some time, Gauahar later brought him back in the house.

5. Madhurima Tuli

Actress Madhurima Tuli, who participated in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, got violent against her then boyfriend, housemate Vishal Aditya Singh. During an incident, Madhurima and Vishal fought with each other. While Vishal threw water on Madhurima, she hit him with a frying pan. Both of them were asked to be locked up in the BB prison. Later, Madhurima was asked to leave the show.

6. Swami Om

Late self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om, who participated in Bigg Boss 10, was kicked out of the show due to his disgusting act. Reportedly, Swami Om had urinated in a mug and threw it on his co-contestants, Bani J and Rohan Mehra during a captaincy task. BB had to arrange bouncers to get him out of the house.

7. Pooja Missra

TV actress Pooja Missra, who became famous after her ‘What is this behaviour’ fight in Bigg Boss Season 5, had anger issues on the sets. Pooja was asked to leave the show due to her violent behaviour against her housemate, Siddharth Bhardwaj. She had allegedly assaulted Siddharth by pushing him.

8. Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK), who participated in the third season of Bigg Boss, was kicked out of the BB house for his indecent behaviour against housemates Rohit Verma and Shamita Shetty. The Deshdrohi actor had allegedly hurled a water bottle at Rohit, however, it hit Shamita instead.

9. Umar Riaz

Model, actor Umar Riaz, who participated in Bigg Boss 15, got evicted from the house after a physical tiff with his co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Contestants initially believed that Umar’s eviction announcement was a joke, however, it turned out to be real AF after he was shown the exit door. Umar left the show after apologising to Pratik.

10. Armaan Kohli

Actor Armaan Kohli, who participated in Bigg Boss Season 7, was kicked out of the BB house twice. Armaan had allegedly assaulted his co-contestant Sofia Hayat on the show for which he was arrested by the police on the sets. The Jaani Dushman actor later re-entered Bigg Boss only to get evicted again.

