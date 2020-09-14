In what is promised to be solution to all of 2020's woes, Bigg Boss season 14 is coming back to the small screen on October 3.

The announcement was made by Colors TV, with a video featuring Salman Khan. The caption of the post read:

2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai BiggBoss! BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par.

Which means that the popular drama-filled show will be making a comeback soon, and is being pitched as a distraction to everything that is going wrong in the world.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the contestants of the show will be given a chance to do things which have been made impossible because of the pandemic.

These include: shopping, watching movie in a theater, etc. How that will pan out remains to be seen, but it does look like an interesting concept.

As for the contestants, speculations are that Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Karan Patel, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni will be one of the few spending time inside the house.

The excitement for the show is such, that the fans have already started making it trend on Twitter. You can read some of the reactions, here:

This year #BiggBoss14 will be biggest hit of all time. — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) September 14, 2020

If #ShehnaazGill is truly coming as guest, I am more than EXCITED to see her on TV after such long period of time!



Her entertainment and cute antics will surely win hearts again!



Even I believe many #Shehnaazians will be happy to see her on #BiggBoss14#BB14

Wish her LUCK 🥺! — Zanier (@zanyness) September 14, 2020

Bigg Boss is probably the only thing more dramatic than 2020.