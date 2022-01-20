Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement
  • Home
  • > Entertainment
  • > This Quiz Will Tell You Which Reality TV Show You Should Participate In

QUIZ

This Quiz Will Tell You Which Reality TV Show You Should Participate In

Srishti Magan

11 shares | 1439 views

Whether we watch it for laughs, drama, or to get inspired, reality TV shows have become a constant in our lives. But, while they may be easy to binge-watch, have you wondered what would be the perfect show for you to participate in? If you have, then take this quiz, and find out the result: 

1. What is most important to you?

2. Pick a song to play on Instagram Reels:

3. What is your secret talent?

4. From the following, pick your favourite Avenger:

via LitHub

5. From the following, pick a show you'd love to be a part of: 

via GQ`

6. Which of these is your spirit animal?

7. Pick your favourite movie genre: 

8. You recommended a show to your friends, but they did not like it. How do you react?

9. Pick your favourite Khan: 

via Dawn

10. Choose your go-to drink: 

And now you know!  

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You