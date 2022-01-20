This Quiz Will Tell You Which Reality TV Show You Should Participate In

Whether we watch it for laughs, drama, or to get inspired, reality TV shows have become a constant in our lives. But, while they may be easy to binge-watch, have you wondered what would be the perfect show for you to participate in? If you have, then take this quiz, and find out the result:
1. What is most important to you?
2. Pick a song to play on Instagram Reels:
via onmanorama
3. What is your secret talent?
4. From the following, pick your favourite Avenger:
via LitHub
5. From the following, pick a show you'd love to be a part of:
via GQ`
6. Which of these is your spirit animal?
via Into Films
7. Pick your favourite movie genre:
8. You recommended a show to your friends, but they did not like it. How do you react?
9. Pick your favourite Khan:
via Dawn
10. Choose your go-to drink:
And now you know!
Result