The internet has evolved at a maddening pace and people have been more connected to each other in the last decade.
That's why it wasn't shocking to see a new one emerge in every few months.
Here we bring you the best trends of this decade in case you've forgotten a few amongst so many others.
1. In my feelings / Kiki Challenge (2018)
We start from the Kiki challenge because of how popular it became despite being in the public domain for less than 2 years.
2. Planking (2011)
Probably one of the more difficult, yet funny, challenges on the list - Planking - meant lying face down, with both arms by your side, in the most unusual public spaces.
3. The Ice Bucket Challenge (2014)
Probably the first successful and viral challenge on the internet, the ice-bucket challenge was started to spread awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
4. Gangnam Style (2012)
With the most number of views on a single YouTube video, Gangnam Style broke the internet in 2012.
5. The Harlem Shake (2013)
One of the best internet challenges of the decade, Harlem Shake was first popularized by a YouTuber Filthy Frank.
6. Flash Mobs (2013)
If you were still active on the internet in 2013, you'd remember watching new flash mob videos every week.
7. Mannequin Challenge (2016)
A fitness challenge, not easy for everyone, this challenged people's physical strength and the ability to be still for a few minutes, just like a mannequin.
8. Pokémon GO (2016)
Pokémon GO, a free augmented reality mobile game, allowed people to be real-life Pokemon trainers. What else? You could roam around to catch different Pokemon and hatch eggs.
9. The Bottle Flip Challenge (2016)
Throwing a plastic bottle, filled with water, so that it lands upright on a flat surface is the very crux of the Bottle Flip Challenge.
10. Tide Pod Challenge (2018)
Doing dangerous things for the camera wasn't just about jumping or dancing on the streets, the kids in 2018 retorted to swallowing detergents.
11. Twerking (2013)
Even though twerking became a rage way before we were born in the 1820s, it was reintroduced to our generation thanks to Miley Cyrus.
12. Selfie-trends (2013)
Our obsession with technology moved a bit further with our knack of taking selfies at any event or social gathering.
13. Pimple Popping Challenge (2015)
One of the nastiest, yet popular, challenges in the list - the Pimple Popping Challenge stood out in 2015 with people getting their pimples popped like cherry.
14. Blue/White Dress Challenge (2015)
The Dress challenge was an illusion test that either made you a blue-black person or the one constantly seeing white-gold colours.
15. Sarahah App (2016)
Meaning 'honesty' in Arabic, the app became a rage for a generation of internet users obsessed with anonymous confessions and other such concepts.
16. Boom Floss Challenge (2018)
This dance challenge called Floss is about a move where people had to repeatedly swing their arms, with clenched fists, from the back of their body to the front.
17. TikTok (2017)
The best social media revelation of the decade, TikTok gained 50 million Indian followers in a span of 2 and a half years.
18. The Bottle Cap Challenge (2019)
A simple challenge for fitness freaks, this involves copying the moves of Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin.
That's all folks! With 2020 just days away, we hope we can see some more scintillating and eventful challenges soon.