After a seemingly endless week, episode two of Falcon and The Winter Soldier finally made its way to our screens, and it was a highly fulfilling 45 minutes. There was the epic truck-top fight we saw in the trailers, the hilarious stare-off, and of course, a whole lot more of the new Captain America. So without further ado, here's the most important thing we learnt from the new episode.

There was a black super soldier named Isaiah Bradley, who fought Bucky during the Korean War.

One of the most shocking revelations of this episode came when Bucky took Sam to see Isaiah Bradley. Unbeknownst to most people, Isaiah had actually been injected with the Super Soldier serum as well. But instead of finding fame and worldwide adoration like Captain America, he was instead locked up and tested on by scientists for 30 years. It's a heartbreaking scene that opens the door to many more questions.

Karli Morgenthau is the leader of the Flag Smashers, and all 8 of them are Super Soldiers.

We finally saw that the leader of the revolutionary group known as the Flag Smashers is a woman known as Karli Morgenthau. We also learnt that the group is being pursued by an unknown group, from whom the Flag Smashers stole something (ostensibly the Super Soldier serum). They are referred to as the 'power broker's men'.

The new Captain America is a celebrated soldier called John Walker, while his friend Lemar is known as Battlestar.

We are told that he has three Medals of Honor, counter-terrorism expertise, and his body has been studied by the government. The episode also introduces us to his friend Lemar Hoskins, otherwise known as Battlestar.

And now, we wait until next Friday.