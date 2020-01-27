The 62nd annual Grammy Awards handed out trophies to artists in various categories. But the four main categories i.e. Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist went to just one artist - Billie Eilish.

Eilish turned 18 last month and created history by becoming the youngest artist and the first woman to get all these four titles in the same year.

She is also the first person to bag all four awards in the same year since Christopher Cross in 1981. She also dethroned Taylor Swift as the youngest artist to receive the Album of the Year award who was 20 when she received the award.

No one since Christopher Cross in 1981 has swept all four major categories in the same year... Billie Eilish can now add herself to that very short list. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NI3BoKu35j — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 27, 2020

After winning 'Album Of The Year', the singer took to the stage wearing her trademark oversized clothes in neon green with her brother, co-writer and producer Finneas and added that Ariana Grande should have won this award.

Billie was nominated for her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and her song Bad Guy.